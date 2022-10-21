Global Dignity Day observed in riverine island regions

"Every human being has the right to live with dignity"-keeping this theme at the forefront of the global dignity day observation, Friendship, a prolific social purpose organization in Bangladesh, is endeavouring to create awareness about dignity in the riverine island regions of the country.

In line with this, a painting workshop was organized on Thursday at Friendship's school in Char Batikamari, situated in Gaibandha district, on the Jamuna-Brahmaputra river.

Eminent painter Ehsan Prateek, founder of Charuputhi, conducted the painting workshop encouraging creative expression of 'Dignity' among 20 students of Friendship's school in the char islands.

About 300 students from char Batikamari joined the discussion and award distribution ceremony after the painting workshop. Staff of Friendship were, among others, present at the programme.

The theme "everyone has a right to live with dignity" was illustrated by the students, in a commitment towards tolerance towards each other, elimination of discrimination and anti-social tendencies to establish peaceful coexistence in their communities.

The painting workshop conducted under the supervision of painter Ehsan also highlighted the success of social purpose organization 'Friendship' through its twenty years of existence, as part of its anniversary celebration.

During the workshop, the participants created various works of art using abandoned natural resources such as straw, jute fibre, tree bark and leaves. Also brought out in the children's paintings was Bangladesh's rustic natural beauty.

In the discussion session painter Ehsan Prateek said that one of the paths for the sustainable development of the country can be to establish a positive concept among each person about the dignity of the individual. Senior manager of Friendship Suman Ghosh, Manager Mir Afrad Aqib and Jilful Murad Shanu were present at the workshop and discussion.

On the occasion of Global Dignity, Runa Khan, founder Friendship and country chair of Global Dignity, had some words. She said, "For the last 20 years, my mission and vision have been to provide the most marginalised communities in Bangladesh three most important things to ensure sustainability of what we give: Opportunity, Dignity and Hope. It's only by ensuring we leave this behind in a community, that we can hope that they will and can carry on without us!"













