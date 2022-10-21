Video
City dwellers inhaling toxic air

Published : Friday, 21 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129

A news report lately published in this daily on capital's air quality simply reveals the sorry state of environment it is gripped with. Dhaka has been regularly hogging the headlines for polluted air in the recent years. The city on Tuesday ranked fourth in the list of cities with worst air quality. It is not even a couple of months, since we last expressed our concern in our editorial when the city hit the headline for dire air situation.

According to the latest air quality index-AQI Dhaka scored 163 while Pakistan's Lahore, India's Delhi and United Arab Emirate's Dubai topped three position of the worst air quality respectively with the score of 219, 189 and 171. An AQI between101-200 is considered unhealthy particularly for sensitive groups.

While the success of the country in many infrastructural development has been globally acknowledged, such a sorry state of Dhaka's air is really a matter of deep concern. It rightly calls into question the authority concern d's planning regarding city's environment management.

Air quality is directly linked to public health and better life expectancy. Air pollution, the silent killer is regularly causing breathing problem, stomach problem including asthma and allergy complications among city dwellers. We believe, there is no alternative to ensuring sufficient flow of healthy air to prove our cities livable. Dhaka's repeatedly doing round in this regard simply turns us suspicious about the role of DoE (Department of Environment).

Apart from released toxic air from hundreds of brick kilns, road dust is another source of particulate matter and a key pollutant of air in our cities. We believe, the onus of regularly spraying water on roads of all cities including the capital to control dust that increases particularly in the dry season squarely lies on respective city corporations.

Another reason behind worsening air condition in our cities is the rampant plying of unfit two-stroke vehicles emitting black smoke. This needs to be immediately addressed in the city like Dhaka that is busting at the seams with over population.

Moreover, rampant pollution is also deeply rooted because of the organized mess in its waste management. In recent times this daily has frequently published reports and editorials of government authority's repeated failures to address growing air pollution. We don't expect our efforts to go in vain.

We need to understand that to effectively control air pollution, everyone, from individuals to institutions has to work together in an inclusive, scientific and coordinated manner. The people of the capital where greenery is hardly found should be encouraged to roof-gardening.



