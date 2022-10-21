Dear Sir

On October 21st, World Iodine Deficiency Day spreads awareness for the role that iodine has in the health of the human body. The human body cannot make iodine, so we have to get it through food. Most of the iodine we get from everyday food and drink. Some vegetables (such as spinach, beets, tomatoes and peppers) contain good amounts of iodine if they are grown in iodine-rich soil. There are also some vegetables (such as cauliflower, cabbage, turnips) that inhibit the absorption of iodine in the body. As a result, if you eat more of these vegetables, there is a risk of reducing the iodine level in the body. When our body is deficient in iodine, the necessary thyroid hormones are not produced and we suffer from iodine deficiency health problems, which are called iodine deficiency disorders (IDD).



To overcome this iodine deficiency problem we must take iodine with food. The best and easiest way is to consume iodized salt through food. Our body does not store much iodine, so we need to consume small amounts of iodine regularly. Iodized salt should be stored in a dry place, away from sunlight and in a sealed container. Otherwise, the amount of iodine in the salt will decrease.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab,

Center for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)