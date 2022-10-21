Pool of superior civil servants



Legend has it that another ancient geographical area of Bengal, Bikrampur-Munshiganj produced a remarkably high number of members of the Indian Civil Service during the British colonial period. It is boasted that from one single village in the area as many as nine members of the ICS came out! Brahmanbaria during the pre-1971 period of the undivided Pakistan produced a large number of members of the CSP cadre. Out of a total of 209 Bengali CSPs, as many as 16 came from this sub-division (turned into a district since 1984). All of them retired as secretaries to the government. Among them, Dr Akbar Ali Khan of the 1967 batch, a freedom fighter, became adviser (minister) to the caretaker government of 2006. Others such as Toufiq Ali became ambassador and Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed was appointed governor of the Bangladesh Bank. Al-Mamoon Sanaul Haq was a noted poet and Abul Hasnat Mohammed Abdul Hye distinguished himself as a reputed writer novelist and columnist. Quazi Md Munzur-i-Mowla made his mark as a litterateur and poet. AK Md. Hedayetul Haque distinguished himself in Dhaka University as a Kali Narayan Scholar.



A complete list of CSPs from Brahmanbaria is placed below with their names, subject of graduation and year of entry into the superior service. I am indebted to my friend Md Habibllah for furnishing me with the particulars of reputed CSPs from Brahmanbaria.



Brahmanbaria: the topography of the town: Dr Akbar Ali Khan in his remarkable book, Discovery of Bangladesh underscores the fact that Bangladesh is featured by the characteristics of wet-lands. Such a land lends some unique features to its human habitations and surrounding areas. Thus, in Bangladesh (former East Bengal), the villages are located on vast stretches of flood plains. Most of the time the villages are clusters of individual family household standing separately as island. They virtually become isolated islands during the rainy season when the low-lying farmlands are under water. In such areas, providing utility services such as electricity and security becomes difficult. Each household has to be covered separately connected before the entire village can be effectively served. By contrast, villages in what are now north India and Pakistan are traditionally in the centre, all the households are concentrated in a compact area. The agricultural lands and meadows stress around the villages to constitute open spaces. In this topographical situation it is easier to provide safety and security for the human habitat. It is also easier to provide common services such as electricity, water and sewerage. This pattern of habitation is not common to north India and Pakistan but also to countries of Europe, Africa and America.



The scattered nature of the villages of Bangladesh are reflected in the mufassil towns in the districts and sub-divisions. These, therefore, presented a problem of providing defence and security to the eyes of northern Indian or Pakistani experts. This fact was broad to bold relief in my experience as SDO Brahmanbaria.



The reconnaissance tour of Brigadier El Idrus: It was on an evening in early December that the West Pakistani additional deputy commissioner of Comilla Shamsher Ali called me. He said, 'Shelley, there was no time to inform you but you have an important guest already lodged in the WAPDA Rest House in your town. He is here on a mission assigned to him by the central government. Brigadier El Idrus is on a "recce mission" along the eastern frontier of East Pakistan. He has requested you to see him in the Rest House tonight. He will explain his mission and kind of help he may need.' Curious and apprehensive as I was, I immediately went to the Rest House. Brigadier EL Idrus, a tall and fair man with shiny eyes, welcomed me warmly. As we sat down and drank our tea he appraised me with a close and curious look. He said, 'I shall tell you of my assignment in a moment. But first tell me about yourself. You are in your early twenties, aren't you?' When I nodded in agreement the Brigadier said, 'At such a young age you are in "command' of more than a million people. How do you meet the challenge?' I replied him with composure, explaining that civil administration was not actually anything like commanding disciplined forces. Well developed social and administrative structures help new-comers like us in running the show in peace and order.



Brigadier EL Idrus smiled approvingly and told me, 'I am here surveying the towns on the eastern frontier of East Pakistan. My mission is to seek out the problems and prospect of defence of these border habitations, in case of a civil war-like situation. I deduced that the central government of Pakistan and the armed forces, principally non-Bengali, were forecasting a situation of grave civilian unrest and agitation, even civil war, in the eastern wing. The increasingly strident demand for Bengali autonomy and self-assertion had evidently appeared to them as a challenging signal.' Nevertheless, on that December evening in 1969 Brigadier EL Idrus did not talk about politics. He only stressed the difficulties of defending key point installations in a dispersed and unplanned urban centre such as Brahmanbaria. The brigadier 'looked at the map' and said, 'Here is your quarter and the sub-divisional police officer's residence at one end while the court building, the police lines and sub-jail are at another. In between lies the main road running through the bazaar. On both its sides are residences and shops at the back of which are villages and paddy fields. The railway station is in between. How on earth do you secure and defend such unplannedly located entities?' I replied, 'The problem arises from the nature of the land whose rural habitations are scattered under compulsions of the topography of wetland. I am not a military man but I realise the difficulties of conventional combat in such a topography.' Brigadier EL Idrus did not comment on my remark but shook hands with me to say good-bye. I did not know whether he could read my parting thoughts: although unsuitable for conventional armed conflict, the terrain of Bangladesh is eminently suitable for a struggle waged on the basis of guerrilla warfare.

The author, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research, Bangladesh (CDRB) and Editor quarterly "Asian Affairs" was a former teacher of political science in Dhaka University (1964-1967) and former member of the erstwhile Civil Service of Pakistan (CSP) (1967-1980) and former non-partisan technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh (1990)













