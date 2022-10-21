

Bangladesh deserves fair prices in RMG export market



In fact, local garment manufacturers receive rates that are 32 per cent to 83 per cent lower than the highest prices paid to the suppliers in other countries. Due to unfair prices to Bangladeshi exporters many factory units were forced to shut down their operations as they see its overhead costs are higher of to continue running full units. Two factors are there in low payment-one internal and the another external. If we look into internal causes of why our exporters are getting lower payment against exports, the first one is quote of unfair price by Bangladeshi exporters. In a good hope many factory owners during good orders coming from the western market extended factory capacities to earn more but when orders were falling and exporters are not getting adequate works as per factory capacity they started quoting lower prices to get orders as a result buyers got the opportunities to bargain with Bangladeshi exporters and they started paying less.



According to a report the supplying countries such as Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Cambodia are consistently paid lower than the world average prices, whereas Vietnam, Indonesia, Turkey and Mexico are given higher than the average rates. But for Bangladesh it is more than 80 per cent less which is impacting badly the both woven and knit readymade garments exporting companies. For instance, men's woven cotton trousers made in Bangladesh were sold for $7.01 per piece in 2020, which was 9.20 per cent below the global average of $7.72.



Vietnam received $10.76 per piece while Sri Lankan and Indian exporters got $8 and $8.41, respectively, for the same product. Similarly, the locally made men's cotton jeans were sold at $7.81 apiece, again 7.20 per cent down from the global average of $8.41. Vietnam received $11.55 by selling a similar item. Only two products -- women's cotton trousers and men's cotton T-shirts - manufactured in Bangladesh brought home a price that was slightly higher than the global average. Made-in-Bangladesh women's cotton trouser was sold at $6.43 per piece, up 23.30 per cent from the world average of $5.22. Turkey took home the highest at $15.84, a staggering 203.60 per cent higher than the global average. Men's cotton T-shirts fetched $1.47 per piece for Bangladesh, which was 23.10 per cent higher than the global average of $1. Peru netted $8.46, the highest among the suppliers around the world.



Woven cotton jackets brought $10.10 per piece, which was 0.70 per cent below the global average. Thailand received $48.86 and Mexico got $34.11 as per a study. A bra made in Bangladesh from man-made fibre was sold at $3.19 per unit, which is 18 per cent below the international average. Vietnam got $6.06. According to the study report, garment manufacturing has evolved from a simple manufacturing operation into a complex service industry. The actual cut and sewing operations are the simplest and least remunerated tasks.



For instance, Bangladesh's 80 per cent of garment items are still confined to five cotton-made items and it has the problem of over-capacity. So, a hidden unhealthy competition has also kept the prices of the items lower and it should be avoided among our exporters. Currently there is excess capacity in the denim segment, so the price is falling. The major share of the basic products in the export basket for the lower prices paid to Bangladesh.



Apart from excess capacity the few other obstacles are there that there is low branding activity by our officials, poor infrastructure and longer lead time. Though Bangladesh has improved a lot in quality, product diversity and compliances in recent years, the actual infrastructure in financial mechanism and policy supports are yet be developed.



For another instance the recent dollar buying fixing prices by the banks are discriminatory. Dollars of export proceeds by exporters are sold at Tk99 and the remitters can sell at Tk107.50. Though banks have declared to make maximum Tk1 profit, they are charging higher when they sell dollars to the exporters for opening letters of credits which is very much unusual. But do not see any cause that why are they doing so. Exporters' costs of doing business are on rise so like remitters export proceeds should get a reasonable price on dollars.



There is negative growth in October and it may continue in the upcoming months. So to retain the sector healthy during bad time it is necessary to provide all necessary supports that after few days bad time will be over and good time will come again. The entire apparel industry will revive after passing the bad time. During this time capacity should not be extended further rather the existing should be utilized with increased productivity.



As at this moment food, medicine and fuel is necessary. Like Bangladesh all the countries are focusing on these three basics. Our trade deficit is widening every month. So to save foreign currency unnecessary imports should be restricted and on the other hand the government should keep it in mind that due to hard restrictions export sector should not be affected.



Raw materials import should not be stopped. Though RMG exporters enjoy back to back letter of credit, in some cases it should be monitored in the market. The reduction in purchasing power may hurt the economy in the rising inflation. Workers in the RMG factories should get supports from the government in purchasing essential foods at cheaper prices under special arrangements.



Once various supports are available the exporters will be confident in bargaining for high prices and the government will get more foreign currencies and economy will be in strong position. Hurdles are there in Bangladesh's growing economy due to conflict between Russia and Ukraine that arises just after overcoming the prolonged pandemic caused shocks. It is possible to overcome with coordinated efforts.

The writer is former senior

vice-president, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association and managing

director, Rupa Group



















