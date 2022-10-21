Video
Friday, 21 October, 2022, 4:01 PM
Home Countryside

Published : Friday, 21 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

GAZIPUR, Oct 20: Anoara Begum, mother of District Correspondent of The Daily Observer Kazi Mosaddeque Hossain, passed away on Wednesday afternoon.  She was 85.
She was suffering from different old-age complications.
She was buried at her family graveyard in Sujanagar Upazila of Pabna District on Thursday morning.
 She left behind three sons, five daughters and a host of relatives to mourn her death.
President of Gazipur Press Club Masudul Huq and General Secretary Mahtab Uddin Ahamed expressed their deep shock at her demise.



