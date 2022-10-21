11 people found dead in seven districts

A total of 11 people including five females have been found dead in separate incidents in seven districts- Mymensingh, Natore, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Gopalganj, Chattogram and Barguna, recently.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: Police on Thursday recovered the body of an auto-rickshaw from the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Bhaluka Upazila of the district.

The deceased was Mofazzal Hossain, 25, son of Dulal Miah, a resident of Kaminiivita Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhaluka Model Police Station (PS) Kamal Hossain said locals spotted the body in Amtoli area in the morning and informed police.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.

Relatives said Mofazzal went out of the house on Wednesday evening along with his auto-rickshaw and did not return.

OC Kamal said it is initially assumed that some muggers might have killed him by strangling and later snatched the auto-rickshaw.

However, the detail will be known after the autopsy, he added.

NATORE: Police recovered the slaughtered body of a local leader of Awami League (AL) from a road in Singra Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Farid Uddin. He was the vice-president of Sukas Union Unit of AL in the upazila and member of Ward No. 1.

Police recovered Farid Uddin's slaughtered body from a road in Patgari area under Salanga PS, said Singra PS Inspector Rafiqul Islam.

It was learnt that Farid Uddin was an accused in number of cases including Bamihal police outpost looting, arson and murder.

NOAKHALI: A minor child and a woman have been found dead in separate in separate incidents in Sonaimuri and Chatkhil upazilas of the district in two days.

Police recovered the body of a four-year-old minor girl from Sonaimuri Upazila in the district on Tuesday after a day of her missing.

The deceased was identified as Israt Jahan, daughter of Zahirul Islam, a resident of Barahi Nagar Village in the upazila.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sonaimuri PS Zafar Ahmed said locals spotted the body in a ditch nearby the house at early hours and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Earlier, Israt went missing from a local shop in Gobindapur area on Monday afternoon.

The family members lodged a general diary with the PS after not finding her till the evening.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the SI added.

On the other hand, the body of a woman was recovered from a pond in Chatkhil Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Shilpi Akhter, 30, wife of Mobarak Ulla, a resident of Khalishpara area under Parkat Union in the upazila.

However, police arrested the husband of the deceased in the incident.

It was learnt that locals spotted the body of the woman floating in a pond nearby the house in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The reason behind her death could not be known immediately.

The law enforcers, however, arrested the deceased's husband for questioning in this regard.

Chatkhil PS OC Gias Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that the actual cause of her death would be known after receiving the autopsy report.

LAXMIPUR: The decomposed bodies of an elderly man and his wife have been found at their house in Shakchar area under Sadar Upazila in the district on Monday night.

The deceased were identified as Abu Siddique, 75, and his wife Aktarunnessa, 65. They had no children of their own but had a foster child who lived with his in-laws.

Deceased Abu Siddique's nephew Abdul Hanna said neighbours smelt a bad odour from his uncle's house at night and peeped through the window. They found the bodies lying on the bed and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies breaking open the door at around 11:30pm.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Mahfuzzaman Ashraf said the door was locked from inside. The law enforcers entered the house breaking open the locked door and found the bodies. Their necks were wrapped with pieces of clothes.

The bodies have been sent to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital for autopsies.

Police suspect that someone might have strangled them to death. However, efforts are going on to identify and arrest the accused, the SP added.

GOPALGANJ: Two men have been found dead in separate incidents in Muksudpur Upazila of the district in three days.

Police recovered the body of a man from beside a road in the upazila on Monday morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Muksudpur PS OC Md Abu Bakar Mia said locals spotted the body lying beside the Muksudpur-Ujani road in the upazila at around 7:30am and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body was found tied up with its hands and legs with scotch tape, said the OC.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased, the OC added.

On the other hand, police recovered the body of a man from the court yard of his residence in Muksudpur Upazila of the district at dawn on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Md Siraj Sheikh, 60, a resident of Dighirpar Village under Raghdi Union in the upazila.

Quoting the deceased's family members, Muksudpur PS OC Md Abu Bakar Mia said Siraj Sheikh went out of the house at dawn to perform Fazr prayer, but did not return.

Later on, the family members spotted his body lying on the house yard at dawn and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene at around 6:30am and sent it to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the OC added.

CHATTOGRAM: Two more bodies were recovered from the Karnaphuli River in the district on Saturday after a boat capsized in the river four days back.

With this, the death toll rose to seven.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Motaleb, 60, and Pradeep Chowdhury, 55, hailed from Dakshin Char Aisha Village in Char Fasson Upazila of Bhola District.

Fire service members recovered the bodies from the river in Patenga area in the morning, said Abdul Malek, assistant director of Chattogram Fire Service and Civil Defence Station.

"After four days of relentless efforts, we've declared our rescue operation completed as all the seven bodies have been recovered," he added.

On Tuesday, seven people went missing as 'MV Magferat' sank in the river at around 1:30 am while trying to dock for maintenance near Ichhanagar Village of the Karnaphuli Upazila.

Nine people including the chief engineer managed to swim ashore.

In a joint operation, River Police, Bangladesh Coast Guard and Fire Service members recovered five bodies till Friday.

TALTALI, BARGUNA: Police recovered the body of a teenage girl from a pond in Taltali Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Marufa Akhter, 15, daughter Hanif Hawlader, a resident of Bothipara Village under Chhotobogi Union in the upazila. She was a seventh grader at Jakir Tabak Madrasa in the upazila.

Police sources said Marufa Akhter had a love affair with one Hridoy Pahlan, 25, son of Sultan Palhan of Thangpara area. Hridoy went to meet Marufa in an orchard at around 7:30pm on Thursday. Locals caught them together at that time.

As a sequel to it, an arbitration was set to take place on Friday.

Later on, Maria, younger sister of Marufa, saw the body of her elder sister in a pond nearby the house at around 12pm on Friday.

Hearing her scream, locals rushed in and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barguna Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers have detained the deceased's lover Hridoy Pahlan for questioning in this connection.

Police said the reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

Additional Superintend of Police SM Tareq Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, the deceased's family lodged a murder case with Taltali PS in this regard.

They alleged that Marufa was murdered by her lover Hridoy.











