Thrust on extensive research to save nature

KHULNA, Oct 20: Vice-Chancellor of Khulna University (KU) Professor Dr Mahmud Hossain stressed the need for extensive research to save nature and environment from harmful effect of echotoxicology.

He also urged researchers and scientists for new innovation and giving directions through joint researches on ecotoxicology, environmental science and concerned subject-related matter.

The VC said, as the chief guest, while speaking at the inaugural session of two day-long bilateral international conference on "Ecotoxicology and Environmental Sciences" at Acharya Jagadish Chandra Basu academic building in KU as chief guest.

Professor Dr Hasan, also chief patron of the International Conference, said there is no alternative to pollution-free nature to ensure healthy life as well as green environment.

Terming environmental nature is nearly the same as the two neighbouring countries Bangladesh and India is situated in the same geographical region, the VC said there are huge opportunities to united works.

Jointly organized by voluntary organisation BEDS and Institute of Echotoxicology and Environmental Science of India (IEESI), the KU VC also screened PowerPoint presentation styled 'Is The Sundarbans of Bangladesh in a state of population,' as the keynote speaker.

In his keynote paper, the KU VC narrated that natural flourishing opportunity of the Sundarbans is necessary if it is not possible, biodiversity preservation will face various challenges.

Describing variation of salinity in the Sundarbans in the last 20 years, the VC said now it is the appropriate time to find out materials of mud and water standard of the Sundarbans.

Dean of Life Science School of KU Professor Khan Golam Quddus addressed the seminar as special guest. Dr Sharmila Paul, president of IEESI and chairperson of international conference organizing committee, presided over the programme.

Dr Sarder Shafiqul Islam, professor of Agro-technology Discipline of KU who is also convener of Bangladesh chapter of the organizing committee, delivered the welcome speech while Chief Executive Officer of BEDS Md Maksudur Rahman and Convener of India chapter of the organizing committee and Secretary of IEESI Dr Debbrota Mukharji, among others, spoke.

A total of 130 researchers of Bangladesh, India and Italy's universities and institutions participated in the conference. Besides, researchers of South Africa took part in the conference virtually.













