Friday, 21 October, 2022, 4:00 PM
Twin sisters drown in Panchagarh

Published : Friday, 21 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 256
Our Correspondent

PANCHAGARH, Oct 20: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Debiganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Moni and Mukta, two-year old twin daughters of Kabir Hossain, residents of Takahara Village under Debiduba Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said the twins fell down into a pond nearby the house in the afternoon while they were playing near its bank.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued them and rushed to Debiganj Upazila Health Complex, where they were declared dead by the on-duty doctor.


