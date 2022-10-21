Four ‘commit suicide’ in four districts

Four people including a housewife and a schoolgirl have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in four districts- Rangamati, Kurigram, Natore and Pabna, in three days.

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: An employee of Kaptai Pani Bidyut Kendra has allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Niaz Morshed, 36, son of Muktar Hossain, hailed from Sitakunda. He lived in a government quarter in Bangla Colony area in Kaptai.

Quoting locals, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kaptai Police Outpost Mainul Hossain said Niaz Morshed had been frustrated for long.

However, he hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the quarter at around 9am.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rangamati General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kaptai Police Station (PS) Jashim Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

KURIGRAM: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Ferdousi, wife of Bhurungamari Upazila Education Officer Sajjad Hossain, a resident of Hatirpara area of Kurigram Town.

Police and local sources said Ferdousi hanged herself from the ceiling fan of her room in the house at around 2pm.

Later on, locals spotted the hanging body of the woman and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 4pm and sent it to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.

Kurigram Sadar PS OC Khan Md Shahriar confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

NATORE: A female SSC examinee has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Singra Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Sadia Akhter, 15, daughter of Mojibur Rahman, a resident of Bhagnagarkandi Village in the upazila. She took part in the SSC examination from Bhagnagarkandi High School this year.

Police and local sources said Sadia committed suicide by hanging herself after being aggrieved with her parents.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Singra PS OC Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident.

PABNA: A man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Bhangura Upazila of the district early Monday.

The deceased was identified as Al Amin Hossain, 36, son of Abbas Ali, a resident of Esar Para area under Bhangura Municipality.

According to local sources, Al Amin hanged himself from the ceiling fan of a room in the house at around 3am following a feud with his wife over the family issues.

Being informed, police recovered the body in the morning and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.











