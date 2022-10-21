Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 October, 2022, 4:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Foreigners conduct cleanliness campaign at Ishwardi

Published : Friday, 21 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 258
Our Correspondent

Cleanliness campaign by foreigners on at Rooppur under Ishwardi Upazila of Pabna District. photo: observer

Cleanliness campaign by foreigners on at Rooppur under Ishwardi Upazila of Pabna District. photo: observer

PABNA, Oct 20: On the occasion of Cleanliness Day, foreign nationals of the under-construction Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project in Ishwardi Upazila of the district cleaned garbage and scattered forests on Saturday.
This cleaning operation was organized in the afternoon under the leadership of Tatiana, initiator of the cleanliness drive. Garbage was cleaned with brooms and shovels in the area adjacent to the green city housing built for foreigners and in front of the market at the new market of Sahapur in the upazila. Local businessmen and common people also participated in the cleaning.
When asked about this, Tatiana said, "This programme was carried out to raise public awareness. I am very happy to do such social work with the lively participation of my fellow friends. Special thanks to everyone  for being with us and allowing us to share the cleanliness movement."
Tatiana added, "I have visited villages of this country. The environment is very beautiful. But the city is somewhat untidy due to lack of dustbins. The clean operation will be conducted after three months."
Pavel Kolesnikov, a Russian citizen who participated in the clean-up campaign, said, "If we all are aware, there should not be any garbage left anywhere. As citizens, we also have a responsibility to keep our city clean. If we all take initiative to clean different parts of the city based on voluntary work, then no one will remain unclean in this city."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
Sapahar UNO Abdullah Al Mamun, as the chief guest
11 people found dead in seven districts
KU VC Professor Dr Mahmud Hossain, as the chief guest
Thrust on extensive research to save nature
Twin sisters drown in Panchagarh
Four ‘commit suicide’ in four districts
Foreigners conduct cleanliness campaign at Ishwardi


Latest News
EU weighs Ukraine support as new refugee exodus beckons
Child drowns in Jhenidah
Woman killed in Panchagarh road accident
Dry weather likely in country
Woman commits suicide in Gazipur
Israeli army kills Palestinian in West Bank
National Sanitation Month, Global Handwashing Day observed in Dinajpur
Worker at night, police during day!
Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce
61 held in anti-drug drives in city
Most Read News
India imposes over Rs 1,300cr penalty on Google
Ukraine restricts electricity use after Russian strikes
UK interior minister Braverman quits
COVID linked to increase in US pregnancy-related deaths
Chattogram Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan
No alternative to global intervention for Rohingya repatriation
Bomb blasts outside Myanmar prison kill eight, wound 18
UK Prime Minister resigns after 45-day in office
Bangladesh’s food security in the context of global crisis
Commoner’s power to arrest can control crime
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft