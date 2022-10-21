Foreigners conduct cleanliness campaign at Ishwardi



Cleanliness campaign by foreigners on at Rooppur under Ishwardi Upazila of Pabna District. photo: observer

This cleaning operation was organized in the afternoon under the leadership of Tatiana, initiator of the cleanliness drive. Garbage was cleaned with brooms and shovels in the area adjacent to the green city housing built for foreigners and in front of the market at the new market of Sahapur in the upazila. Local businessmen and common people also participated in the cleaning.

When asked about this, Tatiana said, "This programme was carried out to raise public awareness. I am very happy to do such social work with the lively participation of my fellow friends. Special thanks to everyone for being with us and allowing us to share the cleanliness movement."

Tatiana added, "I have visited villages of this country. The environment is very beautiful. But the city is somewhat untidy due to lack of dustbins. The clean operation will be conducted after three months."

Pavel Kolesnikov, a Russian citizen who participated in the clean-up campaign, said, "If we all are aware, there should not be any garbage left anywhere. As citizens, we also have a responsibility to keep our city clean. If we all take initiative to clean different parts of the city based on voluntary work, then no one will remain unclean in this city."













