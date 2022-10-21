Dharla, Dudhkumar continue to erode



Hundreds of local people formed a human chain at Militarir Char in Kurigram. photo: observer

Dharla and Dudhkumar rivers are causing erosion in Pachwim Dhariram area of Vorvita Union of Fulbari Upazila and in Char Battala area of Ward No. 2 and 4 of Tilai Union under Bhurungamari Upazila of the district.

On Friday noon, hundreds of man and woman of Pachwim Dhaniram Village formed a human chain at Militarir Char. They demanded rapid measures for checking the erosion.

One destitute Altaf Hossain who took part in the human chain, said, "My living house and croplands were devoured by the river. Now I am passing days in hardship with my family."

Another Mahir Uddin said, "So far I have lost my living houses for several times. My house has been eroded this year too. Now I have no place to raise a new house. I don't know where to go with my family members."

Local Union Member Ilias Hossain said, "The erosion by the Dharla River has appeared across about three kilometre stretches in my ward."

The erosion caused disappearance of over 40 houses, he added. After losing their houses, dwellers have turned directionless, he further said.

More than 100 living houses are still under threat.

Still hundreds of bighas of Aman, maize and banana fields were eroded.

If the erosion continues, entire Military Char will disappear soon, he said.

Vorvita Union Chairman Ataur Rahman Mintu said, the erosion by Dharla has been a tragedy to people on the Dharla bank. The list of the destitute is getting longer.

"I am drawing attention of the upazila administration and WDB," he added.

Another human chain was formed by locals demanding Dudhkumar bank protection dyke at Bhurungamari. The erosion has appeared on the west bank of the river.

At that time former member of union Raich Uddin, locals Abdul Gafur and Jamal Uddin spoke and demanded preventive measure as soon as possible.

They alleged, Dudhkumar devoured hundreds of houses, huge croplands, school, mosque and madrasa. In the case of preventing the erosion, they added, the WDB is showing apathy.

Executive Engineer of WDB-Kurigram Abdullah Al Mamun said, the project work to prevent erosion by the Dudhkumar is on-going at Tilai.

There is no erosion prevention project in Pachwim Dhaniram area, he said, adding, a project will be initiated and implemented.













KURIGRAM, Oct 20: Erosion victims and local dwellers formed separate human chains in Fulbari and Bhurungamari upazilas of the district demanding effective prevention.Dharla and Dudhkumar rivers are causing erosion in Pachwim Dhariram area of Vorvita Union of Fulbari Upazila and in Char Battala area of Ward No. 2 and 4 of Tilai Union under Bhurungamari Upazila of the district.On Friday noon, hundreds of man and woman of Pachwim Dhaniram Village formed a human chain at Militarir Char. They demanded rapid measures for checking the erosion.One destitute Altaf Hossain who took part in the human chain, said, "My living house and croplands were devoured by the river. Now I am passing days in hardship with my family."Another Mahir Uddin said, "So far I have lost my living houses for several times. My house has been eroded this year too. Now I have no place to raise a new house. I don't know where to go with my family members."Local Union Member Ilias Hossain said, "The erosion by the Dharla River has appeared across about three kilometre stretches in my ward."The erosion caused disappearance of over 40 houses, he added. After losing their houses, dwellers have turned directionless, he further said.More than 100 living houses are still under threat.Still hundreds of bighas of Aman, maize and banana fields were eroded.If the erosion continues, entire Military Char will disappear soon, he said.Vorvita Union Chairman Ataur Rahman Mintu said, the erosion by Dharla has been a tragedy to people on the Dharla bank. The list of the destitute is getting longer."I am drawing attention of the upazila administration and WDB," he added.Another human chain was formed by locals demanding Dudhkumar bank protection dyke at Bhurungamari. The erosion has appeared on the west bank of the river.At that time former member of union Raich Uddin, locals Abdul Gafur and Jamal Uddin spoke and demanded preventive measure as soon as possible.They alleged, Dudhkumar devoured hundreds of houses, huge croplands, school, mosque and madrasa. In the case of preventing the erosion, they added, the WDB is showing apathy.Executive Engineer of WDB-Kurigram Abdullah Al Mamun said, the project work to prevent erosion by the Dudhkumar is on-going at Tilai.There is no erosion prevention project in Pachwim Dhaniram area, he said, adding, a project will be initiated and implemented.