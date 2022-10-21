Two die from snakebite in Barishal, Patuakhali

A schoolgirl and a housewife have died from snakebite in separate incidents in two districts- Barishal and Patuakhali, in two days.

BARISHAL: A schoolgirl has died after being bitten by a snake in Bakerganj Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Rafia Akter, 11, daughter of Rahim Shikdar, a resident of Diarchar area under Charamaddi Union in the upazila. She was a third grader at Charamaddi Government Primary School in the area.

According to local sources, a poisonous snake bit the girl's leg while she went out of the house for nature's call at around 11 pm, which left her critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to a local snake charmer, where she succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A housewife has died from snakebite in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Rashida Begum, 55, wife of Sohrab Hossain, a resident of Uttar Sultanabad Village under Nazirpur Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said a venomous snake bit Rashida Begum in the morning while she was working in the house, which left her critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Bauphal Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor shifted the woman to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) following the deterioration of her condition.

Later on, Rashida Begum died at the SBMCH at noon while undergoing treatment.













