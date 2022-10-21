Video
Imran desperate to get ‘selected’ again: Bilawal

Published : Friday, 21 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 264

KARACHI, Oct 20: Accusing PTI Chairman Imran Khan of "desperately conspiring to get selected" again like he allegedly did in the 2018 general elections, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday vowed that this time the nation would thwart the former premier's attempt by siding with "true democratic forces" of Pakistan.
Foreign Minister Bhutto-Zardari insisted that the challenges for the democratic forces were not over, as a "political evil" was busy hatching different designs to put a dent on the democracy and parliamentary system.
The fresh claims came days after the PPP defeated the PTI on Malir and Multan seats of National Assembly in Sunday by-elections.
"Imran Khan politics is about lie and hatred and we believe in peace and love," said the PPP chairman in an aggressive and loud address to a charged crowd of party supporters in Malir district.
The PPP chairman along with his sister Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari visited the NA-237 constituency, leading a rally to celebrate the victory of PPP candidate Abdul Hakeem Baloch against former prime minister Imran Khan in the recent by-election.
"Imran was selected yesterday [when he became the PM] and today he's desperately struggling to get selected one more time. But let me make it very clear that we believe in democracy. And for this very belief, we trust the people of Pakistan. The way you defeated the dictators in the past, you would emerge victorious against this puppet as well," said Mr Bhutto-Zardari.    -DAWN



