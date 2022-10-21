Crisis-hit Sudan faces biggest threat yet: Climate change

KHARTOUM, Oct 20: Conflict, coups, dire poverty: Sudan is reeling from multiple crises, but environmental activist Nisreen Elsaim warns a bigger problem dwarfs them all -- climate change.

A determined climate campaigner for nearly a decade, both at home and on the world stage, she speaks passionately of the growing threat a heating planet poses to her northeast African nation.

"Climate change needs to be prioritised in Sudan," 27-year-old Elsaim said, speaking weeks before the COP27 climate conference starts in neighbouring Egypt.

Elsaim -- who joined the protests which toppled longtime president Omar al-Bashir in 2019 and now favours a return to civilian rule following a military coup in 2021 -- argues that urgent environmental action must go hand in hand with political change.

Sudan is the world's fifth most vulnerable country to the impacts of climate change, according to a 2020 ranking in the Global Adaptation Index, compiled by the Notre Dame University in the United States.

"There has also been a noticeable increase in temperature," said Elsaim about her arid country. "There is no winter anymore."

The war-ravaged nation has been hit hard in recent years by erratic weather patterns -- harsh droughts and boiling temperatures followed by torrential rains.

Severe floods that wreck property, infrastructure and crops have killed more than 145 people this year, Sudanese authorities say.

Egypt, which borders Sudan to the north, will from November 6 host the 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

For Elsaim, named chair of the UN Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change in 2020, it is an opportunity to ring the alarm bell on the climate impacts her youthful country faces -- 62 percent of Sudan's 45 million people are aged under 30, according to UN figures.

Sudan is already struggling from what experts and activists say is the results of shifting weather patterns: worsening conflicts over scarce land and water resources.

Increasing demands on dwindling natural resources has fuelled inter-ethnic conflicts, including the 2003 war that erupted in the arid western region of Darfur. -AFP











