Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 October, 2022, 3:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Scholz blasts Putin’s ‘scorched earth’ tactics, warns on gas price cap

Published : Friday, 21 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 286

BERLIN, Oct 20: Russian President Vladimir Putin is using energy and hunger as weapons but has failed to break the West's unity and will not achieve his war aims through scorched earth tactics, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday.
Speaking to parliament, Scholz also said Germany had freed itself from dependence on Russian gas and was working to bring energy prices down, but warned that the EU imposing a gas price cap risked back-firing.
The Russian army has pummelled Ukraine's energy infrastructure in recent days, causing blackouts and prompting Ukraine to introduce curbs on electricity usage for the first time since the Russian invasion in February. Russia has denied targeting civilians.     -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Imran desperate to get ‘selected’ again: Bilawal
Crisis-hit Sudan faces biggest threat yet: Climate change
Israeli soldiers scuffle with a Palestinian during clashes
Tory leaders toppled by party
Malaysia to hold nat’l polls on Nov 19
US must prepare now for China invasion of Taiwan: Admiral
Employees of Gravelines Nuclear Power Station gather at the entrance
Scholz blasts Putin’s ‘scorched earth’ tactics, warns on gas price cap


Latest News
EU weighs Ukraine support as new refugee exodus beckons
Child drowns in Jhenidah
Woman killed in Panchagarh road accident
Dry weather likely in country
Woman commits suicide in Gazipur
Israeli army kills Palestinian in West Bank
National Sanitation Month, Global Handwashing Day observed in Dinajpur
Worker at night, police during day!
Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce
61 held in anti-drug drives in city
Most Read News
India imposes over Rs 1,300cr penalty on Google
Ukraine restricts electricity use after Russian strikes
UK interior minister Braverman quits
COVID linked to increase in US pregnancy-related deaths
Chattogram Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan
No alternative to global intervention for Rohingya repatriation
Bomb blasts outside Myanmar prison kill eight, wound 18
UK Prime Minister resigns after 45-day in office
Bangladesh’s food security in the context of global crisis
Commoner’s power to arrest can control crime
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft