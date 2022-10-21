Scholz blasts Putin’s ‘scorched earth’ tactics, warns on gas price cap

BERLIN, Oct 20: Russian President Vladimir Putin is using energy and hunger as weapons but has failed to break the West's unity and will not achieve his war aims through scorched earth tactics, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday.

Speaking to parliament, Scholz also said Germany had freed itself from dependence on Russian gas and was working to bring energy prices down, but warned that the EU imposing a gas price cap risked back-firing.

The Russian army has pummelled Ukraine's energy infrastructure in recent days, causing blackouts and prompting Ukraine to introduce curbs on electricity usage for the first time since the Russian invasion in February. Russia has denied targeting civilians. -REUTERS











