Friday, 21 October, 2022, 3:58 PM
latest
Home Foreign News

World leaders react to Truss’s resignation

UK opposition leader demands election ‘now’

Published : Friday, 21 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 313

LONDON, Oct 20: Following are reactions from senior figures around the world to the resignation of Liz Truss, who said on Thursday that she was resigning as Britain's prime minister just six weeks after she was appointed.

U.S President Joes Biden
"The United States and the United Kingdom are strong allies and enduring friends €" and that fact will never change. I thank Prime Minister Liz Truss for her partnership on a range of issues including holding Russia accountable for its war against Ukraine.
"We will continue our close cooperation with the UK government as we work together to meet the global challenges our nations face."

White House Chief Of Staff Ronklain
"We're going to work very, very closely with whomever succeeds Prime Minister Truss."

French President Emmanuel Macron
"We want, above all else, stability On a personal level, I am always sad to see a colleague go."
Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin
"I think stability is very important and we would like to see the UK system within its capacity in a position to have a successor selected as quickly as possible during these times when a major war is underway on the continent in Europe."

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte
"I had a good contact with her We agreed on a whole range of views and I'm looking forward to work with who will be my next colleague. It will be the fifth one, I believe."

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokes Woman Maria Zakharova
"Britain has never known such a . prime minister. The helmet onboard the tank, the catastrophic illiteracy, and the Queen's funeral right after the audience with Truss will be what's remembered of her.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan
"This morning I heard the news that my political opponent, the Conservative Prime Minister of the UK, has resigned. Had I known that organising the summit could lead to the resignation of the UK PM I'd have organised it sooner."
Meanwhile, UK opposition leader Keir Starmer on Thursday demanded an immediate general election after Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation following just six weeks in charge.
"The Tories cannot respond to their latest shambles by yet again simply clicking their fingers and shuffling the people at the top without the consent of the British people. We need a general election -- now," the Labour party leader said.
The Conservative Party "has shown it no longer has a mandate to govern," he added.
"After 12 years of Tory failure, the British people deserve so much better than this revolving door of chaos.
"Now, they have crashed the economy so badly that people are facing £500 ($563) a month extra on their mortgages.
The damage they have done will take years to fix.
"Each one of these crises was made in Downing Street but paid for by the British public. Each one has left our country weaker and worse off," he said.    - REUTERS, AFP


