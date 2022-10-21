Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 October, 2022, 3:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

'Positives' for Potter as Chelsea held by Brentford

Published : Friday, 21 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

Brentford's German midfielder Vitaly Janelt (L) fights for the ball with Chelsea's US midfielder Christian Pulisic during the English Premier League football match between Brentford and Chelsea at Gtech Community Stadium in London on October 19, 2022. photo: AFP

Brentford's German midfielder Vitaly Janelt (L) fights for the ball with Chelsea's US midfielder Christian Pulisic during the English Premier League football match between Brentford and Chelsea at Gtech Community Stadium in London on October 19, 2022. photo: AFP

LONDON, OCT 20: Graham Potter defended his decision to rest Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as Chelsea's five-match winning run came to an end in a 0-0 draw at Brentford on Wednesday.
Potter's side were unable to secure their sixth successive victory in all competitions, but they did at least extend their unbeaten run under the former Brighton boss to seven matches.
Encouragingly for Potter, the fourth placed Blues have now gone five games without conceding a goal after their defensive frailties under his predecessor Thomas Tuchel earlier this season.
Potter had made five changes from the side which beat Aston Villa 2-0, with former Barcelona striker Aubameyang dropping to the bench despite the Gabon star's three goals in his previous five games.
Aubameyang was finally sent on with nine minutes remaining and although he had little chance to make an impact, Potter was happy with his decision.
"I know the reasons why. He's played a lot and it gave Kai Havertz a chance to play. But yes, I understand the question," Potter said.
"I thought over the course of the game a point was fair. They had chances, we had chances. We pushed and pushed at the end but they make it hard for you.
"They do what they do really well. Full respect to them. The positives are a clean sheet and a point. Four points from two away matches is positive and we have to move on."
There was a concern for Potter after England midfielder Conor Gallagher came off in the first half, a fitness blow that came just days after N'Golo Kante was ruled out for several months.
"I haven't spoken to the doctors but he just felt ill, he said he thought he was going to be sick. Hopefully it's a 24-hour thing and he'll be OK," Potter said.
Brentford threatened early on when Ivan Toney had a header from Mads Roerslev's cross tipped over the crossbar by Kepa Arrizabalaga.
The closest Chelsea came to scoring in a low-key half was an angled drive from Cesar Azpilicueta which Bees keeper David Raya tipped around the far post.
The Blues wanted a penalty for a Rico Henry handball, and another when Kai Havertz tumbled under pressure from Ben Mee, but they got neither.
Brentford should have taken the lead five minutes into the second half when Bryan Mbeumo had a free header from another Roerslev cross, but the Cameroon forward planted his header straight at Kepa.
Potter made a triple substitution on the hour but there was still no sign of Aubameyang, with teenager Carney Chukwuemeka sent on along with Sterling and Christian Pulisic.
It was Brentford who were closest to snatching all three points when Henry's shot crashed into the side-netting.
Aubameyang was finally sent on but his only half-chance was a low drive from outside the area which was easily gathered by Raya.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'Positives' for Potter as Chelsea held by Brentford
Arsenal thrash Champions League holders Lyon, Barca score nine
Brazil jersey hostage to politics a month from World Cup
Man Utd too good for Tottenham, Liverpool revival rolls on
Prosecutors appeal Blatter, Platini acquittal in FIFA fraud trial
England bowler Topley out of T20 World Cup with ankle injury
Pakistan postpones T20 home series with West Indies
Green replaces Inglis in Australia squad after freak injury


Latest News
EU weighs Ukraine support as new refugee exodus beckons
Child drowns in Jhenidah
Woman killed in Panchagarh road accident
Dry weather likely in country
Woman commits suicide in Gazipur
Israeli army kills Palestinian in West Bank
National Sanitation Month, Global Handwashing Day observed in Dinajpur
Worker at night, police during day!
Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce
61 held in anti-drug drives in city
Most Read News
India imposes over Rs 1,300cr penalty on Google
Ukraine restricts electricity use after Russian strikes
UK interior minister Braverman quits
COVID linked to increase in US pregnancy-related deaths
Chattogram Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan
No alternative to global intervention for Rohingya repatriation
Bomb blasts outside Myanmar prison kill eight, wound 18
UK Prime Minister resigns after 45-day in office
Bangladesh’s food security in the context of global crisis
Commoner’s power to arrest can control crime
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft