Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 October, 2022, 3:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Women\'s Champions League

Arsenal thrash Champions League holders Lyon, Barca score nine

Published : Friday, 21 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

Women's Champions League PARIS, OCT 20: Women's Champions League holders Lyon collapsed to a 5-1 home thumping at the hands of Arsenal on Wednesday as Beth Mead starred for the English club, while Barcelona put nine goals past Benfica.
Jonas Eidevall's Arsenal made a dream start against Lyon, as Mead teed up Caitlin Foord to give them a 13th-minute lead.
Frida Leonhardsen-Maanum doubled the advantage midway through the first half, before Melvine Malard pulled one back for the French side who won a record-extending eighth European Cup by dethroning Barcelona last season.
But Mead, who finished second in the Ballon d'Or voting earlier this week, scored a brilliant free-kick in the 39th minute.
Foord and England's European Championship-winning hero Mead both scored again in the second period, as Lyon were left humiliated.
No team had previously conceded five goals in a game as the defending champions, while it was the first time Lyon had even shipped four goals in the competition.
"We have a team that can do better," said Lyon forward Eugenie Le Sommer.
"It's hard to take five goals, even if we made mistakes that cost us a lot. We are Lyon and we must do better."
Arsenal's shock victory, achieved despite leaving star striker Vivianne Miedema to the bench, leaves them top of the early Group C standings.
"Tonight we were very effective. The players worked hard to apply the gameplan in attack and defence," said Arsenal coach Eidevall. "It's a special night."
Juventus made a winning start in the group's other match with a comfortable 2-0 success at FC Zurich.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'Positives' for Potter as Chelsea held by Brentford
Arsenal thrash Champions League holders Lyon, Barca score nine
Brazil jersey hostage to politics a month from World Cup
Man Utd too good for Tottenham, Liverpool revival rolls on
Prosecutors appeal Blatter, Platini acquittal in FIFA fraud trial
England bowler Topley out of T20 World Cup with ankle injury
Pakistan postpones T20 home series with West Indies
Green replaces Inglis in Australia squad after freak injury


Latest News
EU weighs Ukraine support as new refugee exodus beckons
Child drowns in Jhenidah
Woman killed in Panchagarh road accident
Dry weather likely in country
Woman commits suicide in Gazipur
Israeli army kills Palestinian in West Bank
National Sanitation Month, Global Handwashing Day observed in Dinajpur
Worker at night, police during day!
Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce
61 held in anti-drug drives in city
Most Read News
India imposes over Rs 1,300cr penalty on Google
Ukraine restricts electricity use after Russian strikes
UK interior minister Braverman quits
COVID linked to increase in US pregnancy-related deaths
Chattogram Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan
No alternative to global intervention for Rohingya repatriation
Bomb blasts outside Myanmar prison kill eight, wound 18
UK Prime Minister resigns after 45-day in office
Bangladesh’s food security in the context of global crisis
Commoner’s power to arrest can control crime
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft