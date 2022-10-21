Arsenal thrash Champions League holders Lyon, Barca score nine

Women's Champions League PARIS, OCT 20: Women's Champions League holders Lyon collapsed to a 5-1 home thumping at the hands of Arsenal on Wednesday as Beth Mead starred for the English club, while Barcelona put nine goals past Benfica.

Jonas Eidevall's Arsenal made a dream start against Lyon, as Mead teed up Caitlin Foord to give them a 13th-minute lead.

Frida Leonhardsen-Maanum doubled the advantage midway through the first half, before Melvine Malard pulled one back for the French side who won a record-extending eighth European Cup by dethroning Barcelona last season.

But Mead, who finished second in the Ballon d'Or voting earlier this week, scored a brilliant free-kick in the 39th minute.

Foord and England's European Championship-winning hero Mead both scored again in the second period, as Lyon were left humiliated.

No team had previously conceded five goals in a game as the defending champions, while it was the first time Lyon had even shipped four goals in the competition.

"We have a team that can do better," said Lyon forward Eugenie Le Sommer.

"It's hard to take five goals, even if we made mistakes that cost us a lot. We are Lyon and we must do better."

Arsenal's shock victory, achieved despite leaving star striker Vivianne Miedema to the bench, leaves them top of the early Group C standings.

"Tonight we were very effective. The players worked hard to apply the gameplan in attack and defence," said Arsenal coach Eidevall. "It's a special night."

Juventus made a winning start in the group's other match with a comfortable 2-0 success at FC Zurich. -AFP











