Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 October, 2022, 3:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Brazil jersey hostage to politics a month from World Cup

Published : Friday, 21 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 256

BELO HORIZONTE, OCT 20: Every four years, there is an explosion of green and yellow in Julio Cesar Freitas's neighborhood as locals cover the streets in the colors of the Brazilian flag.
But this year, Freitas felt compelled to add an explanation alongside the sea of decorations outside his family's construction supply shop: "It's not politics, it's the World Cup."
Football-mad Brazil is famously passionate about the World Cup, which it has won more than any other country -- five times. But this year, the signs of football fever have taken on a different meaning.
Battling to win reelection in an October 30 runoff against veteran leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has adopted the flag and the national football team's jersey as symbols of his own.
Bolsonaro regularly sports the colors of the flag, his rallies are drenched in yellow and green, and he urged supporters to wear the national team Selecao's iconic jersey to vote in the first-round election on October 2, in which he finished a closer-than-predicted five percentage points behind Lula.
With Brazilians bitterly divided by the elections, yellow and green have become politicized -- sometimes dampening outward displays of World Cup fever in Brazil, whose team head to Qatar as favorites ahead of the November 20 kickoff.
The unease is visible in Freitas's neighborhood, Caicara, in the southeastern city of Belo Horizonte.
The city organizes a decoration contest for every World Cup.
Freitas, whose family has been taking part since 1994, says there were negative reactions this year in the politically divided community after they hung their decorations two weeks ago -- rows upon rows of mini triangular flags strung across the street.
Two days later, they added the above-mentioned sign.
"Unfortunately, the World Cup coincided with the elections this year. I had to put up the sign so people would know the decorations aren't about supporting any candidate," says Freitas, 26.
"I could see people were upset," he says.
But after adding the sign, "people who had been angry with us about it started praising us instead."
Elsewhere, many restaurants and bars have postponed putting up their usual World Cup-themed decorations.
"Everyone is on edge. As a business owner, I don't want any trouble," Sao Paulo bar owner Decio Lemos told newspaper O Globo.
"We bought Brazil jerseys for the staff to wear, but we're not going to start using them yet."
The Brazilian flag and Selecao jersey first became widespread conservative symbols in 2015, during protests against leftist ex-president Dilma Rousseff, Lula's hand-picked successor.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'Positives' for Potter as Chelsea held by Brentford
Arsenal thrash Champions League holders Lyon, Barca score nine
Brazil jersey hostage to politics a month from World Cup
Man Utd too good for Tottenham, Liverpool revival rolls on
Prosecutors appeal Blatter, Platini acquittal in FIFA fraud trial
England bowler Topley out of T20 World Cup with ankle injury
Pakistan postpones T20 home series with West Indies
Green replaces Inglis in Australia squad after freak injury


Latest News
EU weighs Ukraine support as new refugee exodus beckons
Child drowns in Jhenidah
Woman killed in Panchagarh road accident
Dry weather likely in country
Woman commits suicide in Gazipur
Israeli army kills Palestinian in West Bank
National Sanitation Month, Global Handwashing Day observed in Dinajpur
Worker at night, police during day!
Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce
61 held in anti-drug drives in city
Most Read News
India imposes over Rs 1,300cr penalty on Google
Ukraine restricts electricity use after Russian strikes
UK interior minister Braverman quits
COVID linked to increase in US pregnancy-related deaths
Chattogram Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan
No alternative to global intervention for Rohingya repatriation
Bomb blasts outside Myanmar prison kill eight, wound 18
UK Prime Minister resigns after 45-day in office
Bangladesh’s food security in the context of global crisis
Commoner’s power to arrest can control crime
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft