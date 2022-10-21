Pakistan postpones T20 home series with West Indies

ISLAMABAD, OCT 20: A three-match Twenty20 series hosted by Pakistan against the West Indies in January has been postponed by mutual consent, officials said Thursday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said the series will now take place in early 2024, allowing both sides to better prepare for that year's Twenty20 World Cup, to be held in the Caribbean and the United States.

Pakistan has largely restored its reputation as an international cricket host, with tours from Sri Lanka, South Africa, the West Indies, Australia and England in the last three years.

The national team was forced to play home matches on neutral venues following a militant attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in 2009. -AFP











