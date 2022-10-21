Video
Green replaces Inglis in Australia squad after freak injury

Published : Friday, 21 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 260

SYDNEY, OCT 20: Australia called up talented all-rounder Cameron Green on Thursday for their Twenty20 World Cup defence after Josh Inglis suffered a freak injury to his hand while playing golf, the hosts said.
Back-up wicketkeeper Inglis needed hospital treatment after cutting his right hand when the golf club he was using snapped on Wednesday, three days before Australia's opening match of the tournament against New Zealand in Sydney.
"An incredibly freak accident," local media quoted Australia coach Andrew McDonald as saying.
Inglis needed surgery, the International Cricket Council said.
The 23-year-old Green comes into Australia's 15-man squad and will be hoping to add to the seven T20 internationals he has played in since making his debut against Pakistan in Lahore in April.
He hit two half-centuries on Australia's recent tour to India and is widely regarded as a star in the making.
Green's call-up leaves Australia without a back-up to wicketkeeper Matthew Wade.
Inglis is not the first player to miss this year's T20 World Cup because of a bizarre golfing accident.
England batsman Jonny Bairstow broke his leg when he slipped while walking to a tee box last month and was ruled out for the rest of 2022.     AFP


