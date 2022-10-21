Walton 7th Fed Cup Taekwondo rolls tomorrow

The Walton 7th Federation Cup Taekwondo is beginning tomorrow (Saturday) at 11:00 am at the gymnasium of the National Sports Council (NSC) at Paltan in Dhaka.

The two-day-long Taekwondo event will be played by 320 athletes, 200 men and 120 women, from 28 teams, 10 teams from districts and 18 school and college teams.

A total of 40 gold medals in 8 categories will be awarded to the winners.

The event will end on 23rd October at 11:00 am. Walton Senior Executive Director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn will be the chief guest of both the opening and closing programme of the event.

Walton is sponsoring the event arranged by the Bangladesh Taekwondo Federation (BTF). In this regard, a press conference was held on Thursday at the conference room of Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.







