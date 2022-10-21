Video
Friday, 21 October, 2022, 3:57 PM
Home Sports

Sk Russel U15 Inter-District Women's Karate begins today

Published : Friday, 21 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 280
Sports Reporter

The Sheikh Russel Under-15 Inter-district Women's Karate Championship 2022 is beginning today (Friday) at 10:00 am.
The two-day-long Women's Karate Championship will be held at the gymnasium of Sultana Kamal Women's Sports Complex at Dhanmondi in Dhaka. Rupayan City, a city brand of Rupayan Group, is sponsoring the event.
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Commissioner Dr M Mozammel Haque Khan will inaugurate the event as the chief guest.
A total of 152 athletes from 19 district teams are participating in six categories.
The participating district teams are from Cox's Bazar, Cumilla, Sylhet, Chapainawabganj,  Joypurhat, Dhaka, Khulna, Gazipur, Rangpur, Noakhali, Bandarban, Kishoreganj, Faridpur, Chattogram, Madaripur, Shariatpur, Narayanganj and Kurigram.
The event categories are Single Kata, Team Kata, Kumite-40, Kumite-47, Kumite-54 and Kumite+54.
There will be a gold medal, a silver medal and two bronze medals.
The organisers said that they are arranging the event intending to prepare the players for the coming international competitions. Also, it will be a player hunt programme.
In this regard, a press meet was held on Thursday at the conference room of the National Sports Council at Paltan in Dhaka. Bangladesh   Women Sports Federation acting general secretary Firoza Karim Neli along with other officials were there.







