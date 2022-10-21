2 Odhikar Parishad leaders placed on remand

Dhaka University Chhatra Odhikar Parishad President Akhter Hossain and General Secretary Md Akram Hossain were placed on a one-day remand by a Dhaka court on Thursday in a case filed by Chhatra League for assault and attempt on life.

The court also rejected remand and bail prayers the 22 activists and leaders of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad in the same case

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Asaduzzaman Noor passed the order after Sub-Inspector Md Golam Hossain Khan of Shahbagh Police Station, also the investigation officer of the case, produced them with a prayer to grant a seven- day remand for each.

On October 11, the investigation officer (IO) of the case prayed to the court to grant a seven-day remand for the accused, later the court fixed Thursday for remand hearing.

The other 22 accused who were sent to jail are Saddam Hossain, Taslim Hossain Ovi, Abdul Quader, Tariqul Islam, Mamunur Rashid, Nazmul Hasan, Md Rakib, Ariful Islam, Ashif Mahmud, Tawhidul Islam, HM Rubel Hossain, Yusof Hossain, Mijan Uddin, Belal Hossain, Omar Faruqe, Abu Kawser, Zahid Ahsan, Moazzem Hossain, Sanaullah, Shah Waliullah, Rakib, Sajjad Hossain.

Advicate Khademul Islam moved the petition in the court.