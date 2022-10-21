Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 October, 2022, 3:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Death of RU Student

RMCH files case against 300

Published : Friday, 21 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 258
RU Correspondent

Rajshahi Medical College (RMC) Hospital authority has filed a case against more than 300 anonymous students of Rajshahi University (RU) alleging an attack in the hospital.
Md Anwar Hossain, administrative officer, on behalf of the hospital authority, filed the case at Rajpara police station on Thursday.
The Officer-in-charge Jahangir Alom of Rajpara Police Station confirmed the information.
It is mentioned in the case that more than three hundred students of Rajshahi University vandalized ward no. 8 and attacked interns and staff of the hospital on RU student Shahriar's death incident at around 8:30pm on October 19.
Moreover, the hospital authority has formed a five-member probe committee to investigate whether there was recklessness from the hospital staff, the number of goods vandalized and to identify the miscreants. The committee formed including Dr Md Kofil Uddin as president. The committee asked to submit an investigative report within three days.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2 Odhikar Parishad leaders placed on remand
RMCH files case against 300
DNCC wins C40 Cities Bloomberg Philanthropies Award
Full court reference recalls lives of 265 departed judges, lawyers
GP makes quick buck despite 3rd qtr subscriber loss
CCC invites tenders to appoint consultant
Govt axing civil servants  out of panic: Fakhrul
BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses a rally


Latest News
Child drowns in Jhenidah
Woman killed in Panchagarh road accident
Dry weather likely in country
Woman commits suicide in Gazipur
Israeli army kills Palestinian in West Bank
National Sanitation Month, Global Handwashing Day observed in Dinajpur
Worker at night, police during day!
Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce
61 held in anti-drug drives in city
Commuters suffer as 2-day bus strike begins in Khulna
Most Read News
India imposes over Rs 1,300cr penalty on Google
Ukraine restricts electricity use after Russian strikes
UK interior minister Braverman quits
COVID linked to increase in US pregnancy-related deaths
Chattogram Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan
No alternative to global intervention for Rohingya repatriation
Bomb blasts outside Myanmar prison kill eight, wound 18
UK Prime Minister resigns after 45-day in office
Bangladesh’s food security in the context of global crisis
Commoner’s power to arrest can control crime
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft