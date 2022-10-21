RMCH files case against 300

Rajshahi Medical College (RMC) Hospital authority has filed a case against more than 300 anonymous students of Rajshahi University (RU) alleging an attack in the hospital.

Md Anwar Hossain, administrative officer, on behalf of the hospital authority, filed the case at Rajpara police station on Thursday.

The Officer-in-charge Jahangir Alom of Rajpara Police Station confirmed the information.

It is mentioned in the case that more than three hundred students of Rajshahi University vandalized ward no. 8 and attacked interns and staff of the hospital on RU student Shahriar's death incident at around 8:30pm on October 19.

Moreover, the hospital authority has formed a five-member probe committee to investigate whether there was recklessness from the hospital staff, the number of goods vandalized and to identify the miscreants. The committee formed including Dr Md Kofil Uddin as president. The committee asked to submit an investigative report within three days.











