DNCC wins C40 Cities Bloomberg Philanthropies Award

Published : Friday, 21 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Dhaka North City Mayor Atiqul Islam received Bloomberg Philanthropy Award for his contributions to address negative impact of climate change at C-40 Summit in Buenos Aires of Argentina on Thursday. photo : UNB

Dhaka North City Mayor Atiqul Islam received Bloomberg Philanthropy Award for his contributions to address negative impact of climate change at C-40 Summit in Buenos Aires of Argentina on Thursday. photo : UNB

The Dhaka North City Corporation has won the C40 Cities Bloomberg Philanthropies Award 2022 for effectively addressing the crisis tied to climate change.
The city corporation that governs 54 northern wards of Dhaka won the award for an initiative designed to build a green, inclusive and livable city.
DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam received the award at the C40 World Mayors Summit in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, on Thursday.
Besides DNCC, Ethiopia's Addis Ababa, Netherlands' capital Amsterdam, China's Beijing, India's Pune, Mexico's Guadalajara, Sierra Leone's Freetown, Brazil's So Paulo, US's Seattle and jointly Japan's Tokyo and Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur won the award under five categories. "The recognition will highlight ways from the front line to fight the climate change crisis globally. Everyone's little contribution will collectively make this world livable for future generations," Atiqul Islam said after receiving the award at the event.
The DNCC mayor urged everyone to unite to fight global challenges tied to the coronavirus pandemic and climate change. "Nobody is safe if everyone is not safe. Even the existence of human beings is in danger."
The DNCC said in a media briefing that it is continuing its green space expansion programme to create a greener, more inclusive and livable city.    
    -bdnews24.com


