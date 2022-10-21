Video
Full court reference recalls lives of 265 departed judges, lawyers

Published : Friday, 21 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 263
Staff Correspondent

A full court reference was held on Thursday for departed souls of 265 judges and lawyers of the Supreme Court as a mark of respect and remembrance for their services to the court and the legal profession.
As per the scheduled the full court reference started at 9:40am in the Appellate Division courtroom, which ended at 3:40pm without any break.
The day's proceedings of the Appellate Division and High Court Division were adjourned due to the full court reference.
All the judges of the Appellate Division and High Court Division were present in the courtroom while a large number of lawyers, law officers, friends and family of the departed souls were also present in the full court reference.
Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Advocate Momtaz Uddin Fakir discussed the biographies of departed 265 judges and lawyers of the apex court for about 6 hours.
During the long six hour discussion, the Attorney General first briefly discussed the biographies of each of departed souls. Then the SCBA President presented the biographies of each in the same way. At the end, Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique discussed the working life of each of the 265 judges and lawyers.


