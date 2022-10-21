Video
Friday, 21 October, 2022, 3:56 PM
Home Back Page

GP makes quick buck despite 3rd qtr subscriber loss

Published : Friday, 21 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 269
Staff Correspondent

Despite continuous network fail, call drop and substandard internet services are leading to the loss of a significant number of consumers, Grameenphone is making huge profit.  
Grameenphone official said de-growth of 2.9 million subscribers owing to the regulatory ban on SIM sales citing quality of services. At the end of the third quarter, subscriber base stood at 81.8 million, which is total 55.6 per cent or 45.5 million who are using internet services.
Besides this multinational telecom company revenues total of Tk 112.86 billion for first nine months of 2022. That is a growth of 5.7 per cent compare to last year.
Grameenphone, CEO, Yasir Azman said Grameenphone's growth momentum continued in the third quarter driven by strong market execution aided by higher revenue and usage in the midst of several external challenges. We continued investment in our network rollout and spectrum deployment to meet the demand for high-speed internet connectivity and improving customer experience, leading to 19.1 thousand 4G sites.


