CCC invites tenders to appoint consultant

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 20: The Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) has invited tenders to appoint a consultant for preparing detailed Development Project Proposal (DPP) for re-excavation of 21 canals outside the city's water logging removal project.

According to the master plan of Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) out of the city's 57 canals, 36 are already under the water logging removal project.

That's why the CCC took the project to re-excavate 21 remaining canals.

CCC sources said, ten firms submitted tenders on the last day, September 25.

They said, on completion of evaluations of tenders one firm will be appointed as consultant.

The canals identified by the CCC includes, Chatteswari khal, Mariambibi khal, 15 No Ghat Airport Khal, Rampur Khal, Balukhali Khal, Krishnakhali Khal, Kuwaish Khal, Forest Khal, Baringachara Khal, Dhamair Khal, Naval Academy Khal, Charpara Khal, Hussain Ahmed Para Khal, CEPZ Natunpara Khal, CEPZ Ananda Bazar Khal, North Halishahar Khal, North Kattali Khal, Latifpur Khal and Salimpur Khal.

CCC will take a project to re-excavate these canals as well as the canals linked with 36 canals with a total length of 109 km, said officials. The CDA has a plan to acquire the lands on the banks of 14 canals to remove water-logging from the city.

It has completed the physical work of installing 12 sluice gates.

A mega project jointly taken by CDA, Bangladesh Army, the Water Development Board (WDB) and the CCC is on to remove water-logging from the port city.

The WDB has been entrusted to install sluice gates on the estuaries of 23 canals.

WDB started its water removal work at an estimated cost of Tk 1620 crore.

The implementation of the project began behind the schedule due to disputes with Chattogram Port Authority.

WDB was due to complete its work by last June. Now it expects to complete the work by June 2023.













