Friday, 21 October, 2022, 3:56 PM
Govt axing civil servants  out of panic: Fakhrul

Published : Friday, 21 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 257
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said "Awami League government cannot save itself by firing government officials, uncontrolled load shading will close many factories and people will be unemployed soon," while addressing a BNP rally in front of the party office in the capital's Naya Paltan area Thursday.
He said, "Awami League turns the country into a fail state by patronizing money laundering and corruption. Their irresponsible decisions drive our country to the verge of the ditch."
Mentioning that "People of the country are suffering from load shedding today," Fakhrul said, "Many factories cannot run their machines due to 6 to 7 hours load shading in a day. If this situation last longer many people will lost their job."
"All in all, the Awami League government has failed to run the country." he said and added, "I advice them to resign from power and hand over state responsibility to a neutral government. So that people can elect their government by free and fair election. Otherwise people will know how to claim their rights."
Dhaka Mahanagar North and South BNP organized the programme protesting false case, arrest and sent their leaders and activists by canceling bail.
Fakhrul said, "Illegal government wants to cling into power by torturing opposition party members and establish one party government in the country. They kill democracy and took away voting rights of the people."


