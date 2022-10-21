AL never prevented BNP rallies, says Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday said the government never prevented BNP rallies but gave administrative support to the main opposition party's programmes.

He said neither the government nor the Awami League ever created obstacles whenever BNP held rallies.

He said that neither the government and Awami League would never create obstacles against BNP's rallies and public meetings.

Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said all while holding a news briefing at Setu Bhaban in the capital.

He alleged that BNP leaders were trying to project e Awami League as their opponents with fabricated stories. He alleged that if people attend their rallies BNP leader tell them that the government had failed.

And if people don't gather, BNP leaders say that due to obstacles created by the government they could not come.

"Was there any obstacle from Awami League or the government on BNP holding its rally in Chattogram? Even there was no transport strike. So, why the venue of their meeting was not filed by people in Chattogram?" asked Quader.

Regarding the complaint raised by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir about the bus strike to disrupt the rally in Khulna, Obaidul Quader said, "Neither the government nor the Awami League had interfered there, nor it would."

"The transport owners and workers had called the strike. If they feel the lack of security of their transport and workers, what the government or the Awami League can do?" he asked. To Fakhrul's allegation that 1/11 was created by Awami League, Quader asked who were in power then?

"BNP then wanted their party's International Affairs Secretary KM Hasan to lead the caretaker government. To that end, the law was amended to increase the age of judges and created controversy. Later BNP made the then President Iajuddin Ahmed the head of caretaker government," Quader said.

He said that BNP wanted to destroy the election system by creating 1.23 crore fake voters and forming Election Commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner M A Aziz.

He said that's why a caretaker government supported by the army was formed on 1/11.













