Covid: 1 death, 243 new cases reported

The country reported another Covid-19-linked death and 243 fresh cases in 24 hours till Thursday morning.

The country's total fatalities rose to 29,411 with the new deaths and the new cases raised the total caseload to 2,033,662, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate dropped to 5.82 per cent from Wednesday's 7.18 per cent as 4,174 samples were tested during the period.

The latest deceased was a woman from Sylhet division.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 per cent and the recovery rate rose to 97.18 per cent. In September, the country reported 40 Covid-linked deaths and 13,251 cases. Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and its highest number of fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year. -UNB











