

Media can play role in fusing BD-India ties: Speaker

The role of media is very important here. There is also an opportunity for the media to play a role in strengthening the relationship between the two countries. I hope the media will do that, she added.

Shirin Sharmin said these things in her speech as chief guest at a seminar titled, 'Role of Media in Bangladesh-India Relations: Challenges and Prospects' on the occasion of the golden jubilee of the country's independence and the 68th founding anniversary of the Jatiya Press Club. At that time the Jatiya Sangsad Speaker was connected virtually.

Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury said, "The extension of mass media certainly consolidates democracy. The role of mass media in building the society based on objective news and truthfulness is immense. So there is an opportunity to play an important role in how we can best integrate Bangladesh-India relations across South Asia. So I hope these issues will also be discussed in the future."

She said the bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and India is dependent on problems, possibilities, art, literature and culture.

"We continue to improve on these. The relationship between the two countries is currently at its peak. Hopefully, it will increase in the days to come and the common problems of both the countries will be solved," said the Speaker of Jatiya Sangsad.

He also said, "The current economic growth of Bangladesh, the empowerment of women and the success of Bangladesh in dealing with the effects of the climate and the readiness to achieve - I think all the issues will be discussed. Bangladesh believes in mutual development and stability as India's neighbouring country, as a friendly country."

The Speaker said, "I hope that the media of both countries will play an important role in establishing peace and ensuring development of the two countries."

Geethartha Pathak, President of the Indian Journalists Union, said, "There are some common traditions between India and Bangladesh. There are rights issues over three bigha corridors, Farakka, Teesta. Fundamental issues should not be compromised to strengthen democracy."

"Issues should be highlighted in removing bigotry. There should be an exchange of journalists from the two countries at the Indo-Bangla Forum. There should be no visa complications in this case," Pathak added.

Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam said, "Our relationship with India is complicated. But let's not forget history. We have to come to an agreement on the distribution of river waters. But there are doubts between the people of the two countries over the sharing of Teesta water. The contract has been pending for 11 years. How long will we wait for it? We don't know when it will be signed."

He said that there is a contrast between the two countries in the economic field. We are India's 9 billion dollar market, but how important are we to India? Journalists should play a role in these cases.

"If we look at the Indian media, we don't understand that Bangladesh is important to them," added Mahfuz Anam.

President of Jatiya Press Club Farida Yasmin presided over the seminar and journalists from India and Bangladesh including Jatiya Press Club General Secretary Elias Khan, President of Dhaka Union of Journalists Sohel Haider Chowdhury and Convener of International Liaison Sub-Committee of Press Club Ayub Bhuiyan were present at the seminar.











