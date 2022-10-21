BANKING EVENTS

Premier Bank Ltd Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Corporate Banking Mohd. Jamil Hossain, along with Barishal Press Club Shaheed Abdur Rob inaugurating B.M College Road Branch in Nothullabad, Barishal recently. Bank officials, Local eminent business men and elite are present in the inauguration ceremony. photo: BankM. Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director and Head, Retail and of SME Banking, Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) and Syed Ahsan Habib, Managing Director, Vroom signed an agreement in Dhaka recently. Under the agreement EBL Priority customers will enjoy exclusive privilege on car maintenance services provided by Vroom. Rabi Sankar Parial, Head, Alternate Channels and Payroll Banking; Md. Bin Mazid Khan, Head of Bancassurance, Student Banking and Retail Propositions from EBL and Md. Al Niyaz Azad, Service Manager of Vroom and others were present on the occasion. photo: Bank