Indian firm invests Rs 25cr in its BD subsidiary

Rossari Biotech Limited (RBL) has informed that Board of Directors of the Company has approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in People's Republic of Bangladesh ("Bangladesh") with an estimate aggregate Capital outlay of BDT 300 million (approximately Rs25 crore).

As per the filing, the wholly-owned subsidiary will enable the Company to expand the market for RBL products in Bangladesh. Notably, the Company will hold 100% of the total equity share capital.

At around 11:15 AM, Rossari Biotech Ltd is currently trading at Rs908.10 per share down by Rs0.4 or 0.04% from its previous closing of Rs908.50 per share on the BSE.











