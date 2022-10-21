Stocks end flat on dull trade  



Stocks on Thursday performed mixed with major indices finishing flat as shaky investors shied from buying stocks.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), is up 2.11 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 6,392 points. The DS30, the index that consists of blue-chip companies, rose 0.29 per cent to 2,277, while the DSES, the Shariah-complaint index, dropped 0.03 per cent to 1,407. Turnover at the DSE hit Tk 975 crore, which is 17 per cent lower from the previous trading day's Tk 1,178 crore.

At the DSE, 60 securities advanced, 78 declined, and 225 remained the same at the bourse.

Navana Pharmaceuticals topped the gainers' list and advanced 10 per cent. ADN Telecom, Indo-Bangla Pharmaceuticals, Orion Pharmaceuticals, and Summit Alliance Port also rose over 6 per cent.

Gemini Sear Food suffered the highest correction, sliding almost 14 per cent. BDCOM Online, Tamijuddin Textiles, Paper Processing & Packaging, and Apex Foods declined more than 8 per cent.

The Caspi, the all-share price index of the Chattogram Stock Exchange (CSE), decreased 20 points, or 0.10 per cent to end at 18,800. Of the issues that traded on the port city bourse, 34 advanced, 76 declined, and 91 did not show any price movement. -BSS











