Qcoom refunds Tk 2.24b to customers so far

Ecommerce platform Qcoom has refunded Tk 2.24 billion to customers out of Tk 3.97 billion stuck by the Foster payment gateway.

The company has returned the money in 26 thousand and 856 transactions against 18 thousand and 432 orders through 8 refund lists till October 12 this year, according to a letter signed by Al Beruni, general manager at Foster Payment.

In the statement, Qcoom officials pledged to refund all dues worth of 76.3 million in 1200 transaction within the next 3 months. The process of refunding customers by accepting post-dated checks against payment through the concerned ministries is ongoing, according to a press release.

This refunding programme was inaugurated by Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh by returning Tk 4 million to 20 customers on January 24, this year.

The process gained momentum after Qcoom CEO Md Ripan Mia was released from prison in April. A company has made a difference in refunding customers money after it has ceased operations. Regarding the e-commerce refunding, Dhaka University Associate Professor Suborna Barua said the refunding will be an example of not only Bangladesh, but also for the foreign platform.

Regarding the resumption of business, Qcoom CEO Md Ripon Mia said the platform has resumed operations with cooperation of corporate companies, SME merchants and customers.

"As a challenge in restarting, I will try my best to restore confidence in the e-commerce industry and create a customer-friendly e-commerce platform," he said.

In the press releaset, Qcoom authorizes expressed gratitude to top policymakers for allowing the resumption of the company's operations. It thanks to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, WTO Cell Director General Hafizur Rahman and DNCRP Director General AHM Shafiquzzaman, Deputy Secretary Sayed Ali, law enforcement agencies, and press for their cooperation to the e-commerce platform.

The company has started operations through the super app with new enthusiasm. Apart from the marketplace, QCoom is also working with online fast food delivery company QFood, grocery shop QMart, and logistics and parcel delivery company Piickme Express. Soon the company will launch new services, including QFashion and QPharmacy.


















