Emirates offers additional Miles to loyal customers

Emirates Skywards, the loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai has kicked off the festive season with incredible offers this winter. The loyalty programme will be rolling out special offers every month to provide members with even more ways to earn thousands of Miles with every flight, hotel stay, car rental, shopping spree and more, says a press release.

Until 18 November, 2022 members can earn up to 14,500 Miles per night with more than 400,000 hotels worldwide; up to 5,000 bonus Miles on car rentals worldwide with Avis, Hertz and SIXT. Members can convert Points to Skywards Miles: can win up to 500,000 Skywards Miles when one converts First Abudhabi Bank (FAB) Rewards into Skywards Miles.; can earn double Miles when one converts National Bank of Kuwait(NBK KWT) Points into Skywards Miles.

Emirates Skywards has close to 30 million members worldwide. The loyalty programme offers four tiers of membership: Blue, Silver, Gold and Platinum, with each tier earning exclusive privileges. Members can earn Skywards Miles with partners ranging from airlines, hotels and car rentals to financial, leisure and lifestyle brands. Skywards Miles can be spent on an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets on partner airlines, flight upgrades, hotel stays, tickets, hospitality at sporting and cultural events, tours and money-can't-buy experiences.





