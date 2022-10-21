Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 October, 2022, 3:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Emirates offers additional Miles to loyal customers

Published : Friday, 21 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Desk

Emirates Skywards, the loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai has kicked off the festive season with incredible offers this winter. The loyalty programme will be rolling out special offers every month to provide members with even more ways to earn thousands of Miles with every flight, hotel stay, car rental, shopping spree and more, says a press release.
Until 18 November, 2022 members can earn up to 14,500 Miles per night with more than 400,000 hotels worldwide; up to 5,000 bonus Miles on car rentals worldwide with Avis, Hertz and SIXT. Members can convert Points to Skywards Miles: can win up to 500,000 Skywards Miles when one converts First Abudhabi Bank (FAB)  Rewards into Skywards Miles.;  can earn double Miles when one converts National Bank of Kuwait(NBK KWT) Points into Skywards Miles.
Emirates Skywards has close to 30 million members worldwide.  The loyalty programme offers four tiers of membership: Blue, Silver, Gold and Platinum, with each tier earning exclusive privileges. Members can earn Skywards Miles with partners ranging from airlines, hotels and car rentals to financial, leisure and lifestyle brands. Skywards Miles can be spent on an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets on partner airlines, flight upgrades, hotel stays, tickets, hospitality at sporting and cultural events, tours and money-can't-buy experiences.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
BD prioritising reduction of trade imbalances
Indian firm invests Rs 25cr in its BD subsidiary
Indian vessel leaves Ctg Port in transit trial run
Far Chemical invests Tk 300cr in spinning mills
Stocks end flat on dull trade  
Qcoom refunds Tk 2.24b to customers so far
Emirates offers additional Miles to loyal customers


Latest News
Child drowns in Jhenidah
Woman killed in Panchagarh road accident
Dry weather likely in country
Woman commits suicide in Gazipur
Israeli army kills Palestinian in West Bank
National Sanitation Month, Global Handwashing Day observed in Dinajpur
Worker at night, police during day!
Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce
61 held in anti-drug drives in city
Commuters suffer as 2-day bus strike begins in Khulna
Most Read News
India imposes over Rs 1,300cr penalty on Google
Ukraine restricts electricity use after Russian strikes
UK interior minister Braverman quits
COVID linked to increase in US pregnancy-related deaths
Chattogram Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan
No alternative to global intervention for Rohingya repatriation
Bomb blasts outside Myanmar prison kill eight, wound 18
UK Prime Minister resigns after 45-day in office
Bangladesh’s food security in the context of global crisis
Commoner’s power to arrest can control crime
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft