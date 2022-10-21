Video
BGMEA calls on Turkish brand to boost buying from BD

Published : Friday, 21 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan has called upon Turkish business brand LC Waikiki to strengthen its supply network to build long-term business partnership.
He said Bangladesh RMG industry is shifting towards more value-added products with huge investment to make the production process efficient and sustainable at a meeting with �zg�r T�rk, Country Manager of LC Waikiki, at BGMEA Complex on Tuesday.
Founded in 1988 by three French partners, LC Waikiki became a Turkish brand in 1997. It aims to offer fashion at affordable prices in line with the belief that "everyone deserves to dress well," and has been the market leader in all clothing categories in Turkey since 2004.
�mer �?�t, Overseas Countries Director oc LC Waikiki, was also present at the meeting. They discussed various trade related issues including current market situation, global trends, LC Waikiki's plans of expanding business in Bangladesh.
Faruque Hassan highlighted the RMG industry's emphasis on capacity building and diversification of products, especially non-cotton and high-end segment. He requested the Turkish brand to explore business opportunities in Bangladesh that will bring mutual benefits.
He assured the brand all-out support from BGMEA to expand its suppliers' base and sourcing volume in Bangladesh and invited them to 'Made in Bangladesh Week' to be organized by BGMEA on 12-18 November in Dhaka to promote Bangladesh and the RMG industry.    -UNB


