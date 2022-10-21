

Teletalk inks deal with Govt Titumir College

Under this agreement, Teletalk Bangladesh Ltd will provide various corporate services including voice, internet services to all the teachers and officers-employees of Government Titumir College at an affordable rate, says a press release.

In the signing ceremony, Government Titumir College Principal (Acting) Prof. Md. Mohiuddin and Teletalk Bangladesh Ltd Additional General Manager (Corporate Sales and IB) Md. Saifur Rahman Khan, signed the agreement on behalf of their respected organisations in presence of their colleagues.











