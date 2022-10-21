Video
Berger rewards children for attaining GPA5 in HSC, SSC

Published : Friday, 21 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Desk

Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd (BPBL) has recently organized an annual award-giving ceremony for the children of its Club Supreme and Somporko Club members who achieved Golden GPA 5 in their HSC and SSC examinations as a part of the clubs' activities. The event was held on recently, at Berger Corporate Office.
After two years of pause due to covid, the yearly ritual begins again for 2020 to 2021 HSC and SSC examinees. This year, a total of six students were awarded crest, certificate, prize money, and books at the event- Afrin Jahan Chowdhury (HSC), Mahmudul Hasan (HSC), Labiba Tasnim (HSC), Fariha Tabassum (HSC), Abrar Shajid (SSC), and Zinat Sultana Tajri (HSC).
On behalf of Berger, Rupali Chowdhury, Managing Director; Md Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer; Tanzeen Ferdous Alam, Chief Marketing Officer; A K M Sadeque Newaj, Chief Business Officer & A M M Fazlur Rashid, Head- Channel Engagement, Marketing were present at the reception event.
On this occasion, Rupali Chowdhury, Managing Director, Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd, said, "Berger's Club Supreme and Somporko Club members are very dear to us. We are extremely pleased to be able to hold such an event for the members' children who have excelled in their education. Berger strongly hopes these children can move on to the next phase of their lives with the utmost determination and courage to succeed in life."
It is mentionable that 'Club Supreme' is a dealers loyalty club launched by Berger in 2018, covering the top-selling dealers. At present, there are around 875 premium dealers. Meanwhile, also beginning in 2018, 'Somporko Club' is for painters or paint contractors who receive special support and benefits from the corporation, says a press release.


