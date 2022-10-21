Video
Friday, 21 October, 2022
Samsung launches smartphone Galaxy Buds2 Pro

Published : Friday, 21 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Samsung recently launched its latest flagship wireless earbuds, the long-awaited Galaxy Buds2 Pro, in Bangladesh. With the most advanced features in the world of audio, the Galaxy Buds2 Pro is here to give users an ultimate concert-like experience right from their smartphones and devices.
The smartphone can be purchased at BDT 26,999. Customers can also avail a cashback of up to BDT 10,000 as a launch offer, says a press release.
Audiophile or not, a good audio system is needed for everyone. Be it some alone time with music, energizing workout music, or an online conference -good sound quality is indeed necessary. Catering to that, Samsung has launched the newest Galaxy Buds2 Pro, packed with an array of advancements and new features.
It comes with 24-Bit Hi-Fi Audio for unmatched sound quality. On top of that, 360 Audio makes any sound more realistic, transporting users right to a concert. The intelligent 360 Audio can pinpoint the direction of the sound as users move their heads for a spatial experience. Moreover, the newest Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) eliminates all sorts of outside sounds, including the soft sound of the wind. It also switches to Ambient sound with the Voice Detect as soon as it detects talking so that users can engage themselves in a conversation without taking the buds off.
This latest pair of Galaxy Buds come in a classy-yet-fun design structure. They are ergonomically designed for the ultimate comfortable fit. Enhanced wind flow technology helps reduce ear canal pressure and minimizes noise - for comfort and clarity. Adding to that, the earbuds underwent a 15% size reduction from its predecessor, now weighing only 5.5 grams.
Moreover, the silicone tips come in three different sizes, so users can choose their perfect fit. Besides, the Galaxy Buds2 Pro comes with IPX7 Water Resistance. Regardless of an accidental splash of water, rain, or dripping sweat from an intense cardio session - the pair will work just fine.
Furthermore, Galaxy Buds2 Pro offers seamless connectivity. With Easy Pairing, the buds can be connected to Samsung Galaxy devices with Android 10 and above by popping the case open, followed by just a tap. Auto Switch on Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro intelligently detects mobile activity and seamlessly shifts its connection to a Samsung Galaxy phone, tablet, and watch, or even a Samsung TV.
Incoming calls can be answered simply by tapping the Galaxy Buds2 Pro twice. Moreover, SmartThings Find enables users to locate the earbuds, thanks to the location detection feature. Moreover, it can also detect when the user is walking away from the earbuds. The integrated alarm will alert the user by instantly sending a notification so that the earbuds are not accidentally left behind. These earbuds can be found in an array of premium colors, including Graphite, White, and Bora Purple. Its battery supports five hours of continuous playtime with ANC and up to 18 hours in the cradle.


