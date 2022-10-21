

Mir Cement holds event in Jhenaidah

From Mir Cement Md. Moshiur Rahman, Chief Marketing Officer, Moniza Islam, Brand Manager, Md.Rafique-ul- Muhit, Technical Sales Manager, Md. Yusuf, Assistant Brand Manager and the retailer and distributors from nearby areas graced the event with their presence.

During the event Md. Moshiur Rahman Chief Marketing Officer Mir Cement said, "The consumption of cement in Bangladesh has increased rapidly during the last decade, thanks to an upswing in the number of mega projects undertaken by governments, urbanization, and the flourishing real estate business across the country.

However, because of inflation and macroeconomic stresses industry is facing challenges but we are hopeful to overcome this situation very soon by implementation appropriate strategy and government support."

The event concluded with honoring the customer with gifts and exchange of views and followed by lunch, says a press release.















Mir Cement a Concern of Mir Group of Companies arranges Retail Meet Program-2022 for its retailer and distributor in Jhenaidah.From Mir Cement Md. Moshiur Rahman, Chief Marketing Officer, Moniza Islam, Brand Manager, Md.Rafique-ul- Muhit, Technical Sales Manager, Md. Yusuf, Assistant Brand Manager and the retailer and distributors from nearby areas graced the event with their presence.During the event Md. Moshiur Rahman Chief Marketing Officer Mir Cement said, "The consumption of cement in Bangladesh has increased rapidly during the last decade, thanks to an upswing in the number of mega projects undertaken by governments, urbanization, and the flourishing real estate business across the country.However, because of inflation and macroeconomic stresses industry is facing challenges but we are hopeful to overcome this situation very soon by implementation appropriate strategy and government support."The event concluded with honoring the customer with gifts and exchange of views and followed by lunch, says a press release.