Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 October, 2022, 3:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

5-day British Curry Festival begins at InterContinental today

Published : Friday, 21 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Correspondent

A five-day long British Curry Festival begins today (Friday) at Intercontinental Dhaka hotel. The Festival will begin at the luxury hotel's "Elements - All Day Dining" restaurant for buffet dinner, which will continue until Wednesday, October 26.
This was announced at a press conference at the hotel on Wednesday.
Among those present at the press conference were Lord Karan Bilimoria, Ex-President of the British Chamber of Commerce and Industry and a life peer of the UK House of Lords Atiqur Rahaman, Managing Director, Bangladesh Services Limited; Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, Additional Managing Director, City Bank; Ms. Frances Jacks, Director of Communications, British High Commission; Syed Belal Ahmed, Editor, Curry Life Magazine; Syed Nahas Pasha, Chief Editor, Curry Life Magazine; and Ashwani Nayar, General Manager, InterContinental Dhaka.
Organized jointly by InterContinental Dhaka and Curry Life Magazine UK, the globe-trotting Festival was held for the first time in Dhaka in 2001, with the last occurrence of it in Dhaka being in 2011. Now, the festival is returning more than a decade later.
The Festival will begin on Friday, October 21 at the luxury hotel's "Elements - All Day Dining" restaurant for buffet dinner, which will continue until Wednesday, October 26.
Over the last two decades, the British Curry Festival has taken the best British curry experience across Europe to Asia, showcasing the chefs' talent on a global stage. This year, the Festival features Michelin Star Chef Dominic Chapman, who is the storied Head Chef and Patron of The Beehive restaurant in Berkshire (the Michelin Star is awarded to restaurants for outstanding food and service, based on quality and consistency).
Having travelled the world and worked with several Michelin Starred Chefs, Chapman is well acquainted with the rich and complex flavors of international cuisines. Alongside The Beehive, where he has been since 2014, Mr. Chapman recently acquired the Michelin-star gastropub The Crown at Burchetts Green, Berkshire.. Chapman's arrival in Dhaka marks the first time a Michelin Star Chef has visited Bangladesh.  
Lord Karan Bilimoria, Ex-President of the British Chamber of Commerce and Industry and a life peer of the UK House of Lords said, "Curry is an essential part of the British way of life. Whether they live in rural or urban areas, government housing or mansions, everyone eats curry, and everyone loves curry. The growth of the industry has been spectacular, emerging from a handful of restaurants in the 1980s to over 12,000 today.
Speaking about the imminent British Curry Festival, Robert Chatterton Dickson, British High Commissioner said, "I'm delighted that traditional British curries are being showcased and celebrated in Bangladesh through the week-long British Curry Festival. Curry houses have been a feature of life in the UK for over 200 years, and curry is now a firm British favourite. The UK curry industry was led from the start by enterprising Bengalis, and its continued strength is a great symbol of BritBanglaBondhon."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
BD prioritising reduction of trade imbalances
Indian firm invests Rs 25cr in its BD subsidiary
Indian vessel leaves Ctg Port in transit trial run
Far Chemical invests Tk 300cr in spinning mills
Stocks end flat on dull trade  
Qcoom refunds Tk 2.24b to customers so far
Emirates offers additional Miles to loyal customers


Latest News
Child drowns in Jhenidah
Woman killed in Panchagarh road accident
Dry weather likely in country
Woman commits suicide in Gazipur
Israeli army kills Palestinian in West Bank
National Sanitation Month, Global Handwashing Day observed in Dinajpur
Worker at night, police during day!
Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce
61 held in anti-drug drives in city
Commuters suffer as 2-day bus strike begins in Khulna
Most Read News
India imposes over Rs 1,300cr penalty on Google
Ukraine restricts electricity use after Russian strikes
UK interior minister Braverman quits
COVID linked to increase in US pregnancy-related deaths
Chattogram Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan
No alternative to global intervention for Rohingya repatriation
Bomb blasts outside Myanmar prison kill eight, wound 18
UK Prime Minister resigns after 45-day in office
Bangladesh’s food security in the context of global crisis
Commoner’s power to arrest can control crime
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected]observerbd.com, [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft