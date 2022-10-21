5-day British Curry Festival begins at InterContinental today

A five-day long British Curry Festival begins today (Friday) at Intercontinental Dhaka hotel. The Festival will begin at the luxury hotel's "Elements - All Day Dining" restaurant for buffet dinner, which will continue until Wednesday, October 26.

This was announced at a press conference at the hotel on Wednesday.

Among those present at the press conference were Lord Karan Bilimoria, Ex-President of the British Chamber of Commerce and Industry and a life peer of the UK House of Lords Atiqur Rahaman, Managing Director, Bangladesh Services Limited; Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, Additional Managing Director, City Bank; Ms. Frances Jacks, Director of Communications, British High Commission; Syed Belal Ahmed, Editor, Curry Life Magazine; Syed Nahas Pasha, Chief Editor, Curry Life Magazine; and Ashwani Nayar, General Manager, InterContinental Dhaka.

Organized jointly by InterContinental Dhaka and Curry Life Magazine UK, the globe-trotting Festival was held for the first time in Dhaka in 2001, with the last occurrence of it in Dhaka being in 2011. Now, the festival is returning more than a decade later.

Over the last two decades, the British Curry Festival has taken the best British curry experience across Europe to Asia, showcasing the chefs' talent on a global stage. This year, the Festival features Michelin Star Chef Dominic Chapman, who is the storied Head Chef and Patron of The Beehive restaurant in Berkshire (the Michelin Star is awarded to restaurants for outstanding food and service, based on quality and consistency).

Having travelled the world and worked with several Michelin Starred Chefs, Chapman is well acquainted with the rich and complex flavors of international cuisines. Alongside The Beehive, where he has been since 2014, Mr. Chapman recently acquired the Michelin-star gastropub The Crown at Burchetts Green, Berkshire.. Chapman's arrival in Dhaka marks the first time a Michelin Star Chef has visited Bangladesh.

Lord Karan Bilimoria, Ex-President of the British Chamber of Commerce and Industry and a life peer of the UK House of Lords said, "Curry is an essential part of the British way of life. Whether they live in rural or urban areas, government housing or mansions, everyone eats curry, and everyone loves curry. The growth of the industry has been spectacular, emerging from a handful of restaurants in the 1980s to over 12,000 today.

Speaking about the imminent British Curry Festival, Robert Chatterton Dickson, British High Commissioner said, "I'm delighted that traditional British curries are being showcased and celebrated in Bangladesh through the week-long British Curry Festival. Curry houses have been a feature of life in the UK for over 200 years, and curry is now a firm British favourite. The UK curry industry was led from the start by enterprising Bengalis, and its continued strength is a great symbol of BritBanglaBondhon."







