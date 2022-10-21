Clothes imported on bonded warehouse facility seized in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 20: Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate seized 107 tonnes of clothes (Polyester Woven Fabrics) imported through Chattogram Port using bonded warehouse facility.

The huge consignment of the clothes was seized from an unauthorised warehouse in Halishahar area of the port city Chattogram on Tuesday when these were being released, Md Bashir Ahmed, additional director of the intelligence unit, confirmed.

One 'Goldtex Garments Limited' of Dhaka EPZ imported the consignment worth over Tk 10 crore, he said, adding that they assigned 'Speedway Logistics' as C&F agents for delivery of the consignment from the port.

The agents also released these from the port on October 11 and 13 respectively, he said.

The clothes filling five containers were released at the warehouse in Halishahar, though it was supposed to be released at a factory in Savar of Dhaka, he said.

Tipped off, the customs officials seized the consignment of the imported clothes from the warehouse, the intelligence officer said.

He said there is a provision of delivering the products to the factory directly, but breaching the rule it was delivered at the unauthorized warehouse which is a misuse of the bonded warehouse facility.

A process is underway to file a case against the importer and the C&F agents for dodging duty and money laundering, he added. -UNB











