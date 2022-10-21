

Guardian Life Ins, CTW sign business deal

Under this agreement, all the DPS customers of CTW will be under the shade of Guardian Life with life coverage, says a press release.

Sheikh Rakibul Karim, FCA, Chief Executive Officer of Guardian Life Insurance Limited and Md. Matiur Rahman, Executive Director, of CTW signed this agreement on behalf of their companies.

Md. Mahfijul Islam, Chairperson; Md. Momtazur Rahman, Coordinator of Microfinance; and Md. Mokarrom Hosen Manik, Finance and Administration Officer; Mr. Krishna Kanta Roy, Accountant cum Administrative Assistant; Md. JahenurAlam, IT Officer from CTW and Abdul Halim (SVP,Head of Microinsurance Department);Malik Mohammad Shakil (AVP, Microinsurance Department) and Jalal Uddin Md. (Business Development Manager, Microinsurance Department) from Guardian Life Insurance Ltd were present at the signing ceremony.

Come To Work (CTW) is a Non-governmental organisation (NGO) works mainly in Rangpur Division.



Guardian Life Insurance Ltd and (Come to Work) CTW have recently signed a group insurance agreement.Under this agreement, all the DPS customers of CTW will be under the shade of Guardian Life with life coverage, says a press release.Sheikh Rakibul Karim, FCA, Chief Executive Officer of Guardian Life Insurance Limited and Md. Matiur Rahman, Executive Director, of CTW signed this agreement on behalf of their companies.Md. Mahfijul Islam, Chairperson; Md. Momtazur Rahman, Coordinator of Microfinance; and Md. Mokarrom Hosen Manik, Finance and Administration Officer; Mr. Krishna Kanta Roy, Accountant cum Administrative Assistant; Md. JahenurAlam, IT Officer from CTW and Abdul Halim (SVP,Head of Microinsurance Department);Malik Mohammad Shakil (AVP, Microinsurance Department) and Jalal Uddin Md. (Business Development Manager, Microinsurance Department) from Guardian Life Insurance Ltd were present at the signing ceremony.Come To Work (CTW) is a Non-governmental organisation (NGO) works mainly in Rangpur Division.