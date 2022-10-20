India's Congress party gets first non-Gandhi president in 24 years



Sonia Gandhi greeting Mallikarjun Kharge

Octogenarian Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge swept the Congress presidential polls with a lead of 7,897 votes while his charming and suave 66 year old rival Shashi Tharoor managed to win only 1,072.

Kharge, a Congress family loyalist, has scripted history with his extraordinary victory by getting eight times more vote than his London born rival who has been a UN diplomat. This is the first time in over two decades that Congress will have a non-Gandhi president.

Sources in the Congress Communication Department said that Kharge is likely to take charge on October 26. Kharge will take place of Sonia Gandhi who had been serving as Interim president after Rahul Gandhi stepped down from the post following the party's debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing mediapersons here today , Kharge voiced concern over the state of affairs in India and stressed the need to fight fascist forces which are undermining democratic institutions. " Friends, we believe that our country cannot be offered in sacrifice to the whims of a dictator. We have to collectively fight attacks on the Indian Constitution and defeat conspiracy to destroy democratic institutions.

He said that inflation is the biggest problem in India today. Apart from this, unemployment , growing disparity between the rich and the poor and the hatred being spread by the government.

Acknowledging the enormous contribution of Sonia Gandhi to the Congress Party for 23 years, Kharge said that the Congress formed government at the Centre two times and in many states under her leadership. He said that all persons in the party should work together to strengthen the party and rise to challenges.

Interestingly, Wikipedia was quick in updating information on the new Congress President with his picture and profile.

Soon after the result of the October 17 election was declared, Kharge's supporters began dancing and burst crackers outside the All India Congress Committee office on Akbar Road here.

The 80 year-old veteran Karnataka politician's victory was confirmed by Madhusudan Mistry, Returning Officer, Election of Congress President, Indian National Congress, around half past two on Wednesday afternoon, A notification titled 'Declaration of Result' on Mistry's letterhead with his signature, read, " As per Article XVIII (d) of the Constitution of Indian National Congress, I hereby declare Shri Mallikarjun Kharge elected as President of Indian National Congress.'

A total of 61 persons have served as the president of the Indian National Congress since its formation in 1885. Sonia Gandhi has been the longest serving president of the party, having held the office for over twenty years from 1998 to 2017 and since 2019.

The Gandhi family was quick in congratulating Kharge. Outgoing Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday visited veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge's residence and congratulated him with a bouquet on winning the party presidential poll by a huge margin.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi took to Twitter to congratulate the veteran Congress leader. In her message in Hindi, Priyanka expressed confidence that the grassroots experience gained by Kharge during his political career will strengthen the ideology of the Indian National Congress. She said that the Congress, under the leadership of Kharge will continue to struggle to protect the Constitution and democracy.

Rahul Gandhi who held the post of Congress President from December 16, 2017 to July 3, 2019 tweeted, "Congratulations to Mallikarjun Khargeji on being elected as the President of @INCIndia. The Congress President represents a democratic vision of India. His vast experience and ideological commitment will serve the party well as he takes on this historic responsibility.''

Earlier in the day while interacting with media during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, Rahul who is a Member of Parliament from Wayanad (Kerala) said, " The Congress president will decide what my role is and how I am to be deployed.''

Three hours after the declaration of results of the keenly watched contest between Kharge and Tharoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed through Twitter his best wishes to the new Congress President for a fruitful tenure.

Mapanna Mallijarjun Kharge was Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from February 16, 2021 to October 2022.

Electoral victories are not new to Kharge who has won elections a record ten consecutive times. Born on July 21, 1942, in Warwatti, Hyderabad State, British India (present-day Karnataka), Kharge was the leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha from 2014 to 2019.

Kharge had his early schooling in Gulbarga and graduated from the same city. He took a degree in law from the Seth Shankarlal Lahoti Law College in Gulbarga and fought many cases for labour unions in his legal career.

Shashi Tharoor, an author, a third-term Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvanathapuram and former international civil servant, called on Kharge at his residence to congratulate him. He also tweeted a congratulatory message to Kharge. He tweeted, "It is a great honour & a huge responsibility to be President of @INCIndia &I wish @Kharge ji all success in that task. It was a privilege to have received the support of over a thousand colleagues,& to carry the hopes& aspirations of so many well-wishers of Congress across India."

Tharoor showed sportsman spirit by praising Kharge. He said that the new party President is a colleague and senior " who brings ample leadership and experience to the table.''

Tharoor said that the revival of the Congress has truly begun today. He said that over 9,500 delegates of the Congress cast their vote in the elections for the post of party president which was a true celebration of inner-party democracy. The Congress Presidential polls presented a good contest between two outstanding candidates who have made a mark in public life.

