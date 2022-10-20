Video
Thursday, 20 October, 2022
Home Front Page

Munia Murder

PBI's final report to court acquits Anvir, 7 others

Published : Thursday, 20 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Bashundhara Group Managing Director (MD) Sayem Sobhan Anvir and seven others were acquitted from the second case filed by Munia's sister Nusrat over the death of Mosarat Jahan Munia at a flat in capital's Gulshan area.
The Police Bureau of
Investigation (PBI) on Tuesday submitted the final report to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court in Dhaka. In the final report, it's said that all the accused, including Bashundhara Group MD, have been acquitted as the allegations made in the case are not true.
Earlier, Anvir was finally acquitted from the police investigation report and the court from the first 'suicide incitement case' filed by Munia's sister Nusrat.
PBI sources informed on Wednesday, PBI has submitted the final report to the court seeking the acquittal of all accused in the case of Munia's murder.
According to PBI report, the allegations of Munia's murder have not been substantiated. She committed suicide. For this reason, it has been recommended to acquit the accused from the case.
On April 26, 2021, the police recovered Munia's dead body from a flat in Gulshan. That night, her sister Nusrat Jahan filed a case with Gulshan police station on charges of incitement to suicide.








