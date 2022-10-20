Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 October, 2022, 8:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BTRC submits final draft on OTT policy before HC

Published : Thursday, 20 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 221
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (BTRC) on Wednesday submitted the final policy before the High Court regarding the prevention, supervision and revenue collection of unethical-offensive video content on various web platforms based on Over the Top (OTT).
However, the Information Ministry sought time to submit its update policy to operate OTT web-based platforms in order to prevent obscenity from the online platforms and collect revenue.
After receiving the BTRC guidelines on the matter, the HC bench comprising Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Rajik Al Jalil fixed November 29 for hearing on the matter.
Earlier on June 13, the same bench of the HC directed the BTRC to submit a progress report on the final policy on prevention, supervision and revenue collection of unethical-offensive video content on various web platforms based on Over the Top (OTT).
Barrister Khandaker Reza-e-Rakib
submitted the final      policy on OTT platform before the HC on behalf of BTRC while Advocate Tanvir Ahmed took part in the hearing on behalf of his petition.
Earlier on January 18 this year, the HC bench directed the government to take necessary initiative for formulating a guideline to operate OTT web-based platforms in order to prevent obscenity from the online platforms and collect revenue.
Earlier, the BTRC formed a committee to formulate policy to prevent obscenity, collect revenue and control the OTT platforms (Netflix, Bongobd, etc). Later, the High Court directed the authorities to formulate the draft policy.
According to the BTRC report, no revenue is collected from the OTT online platforms as there is no regulation. The international OTT platforms do not have a BTRC licence. However, BTRC has no legal jurisdiction over the international OTT platforms.
Similarly, the Information Ministry report says that although there are digital security laws and pornography laws, there is no a specific policy to prevent pornography from such kind of platforms. As a result, it is not always possible to take legal action. For this reason, if there is such a policy, it will be convenient to control such platforms. Considering these issues, the court has directed to submit a report with a draft policy.
On September 8 in 2020, the High Court issued a rule asking the authorities concerned why inaction in removing parts of the immoral, disgraceful and outlawed video of the web series spread through the internet (OTT platforms) including Netflix and Heechee would not be declared illegal.
The HC bench issued the rule following a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Md Tanvir Ahmed challenging the legality of the government inaction to control the OTT platforms.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India's Congress party gets first non-Gandhi president in 24 years
Amid crisis of electricity, generator sales rising on higher than normal prices
PBI's final report to court acquits Anvir, 7 others
BTRC submits final draft on OTT policy before HC
BNP ready to defy even 'curfew' to hold Khulna rally: Fakhrul
Ctg Port city in crisis for load-shedding
Rooppur NPP moves closer to launch: Rosatom DG
ADP implementation gets momentum  


Latest News
Sheikh Russell Chess: Sri Lanka beat Nepal by 3-1 points
EU readies sanctions on Russia’s Iran drones as Security Council meets
BGB BOP commander killed in Bandarban elephant attack
BPL 2023: Syhet Strikers ropes in Mashrafe, Amir, Perera
Bangladesh reports 2 Covid deaths, 300 cases
Dengue death toll tops 100 as 7 more die, 864 hospitalized in 24hrs
BFF U-18 Football: Bashundhara play to 1-1 draw with Sheikh Jamal
Rohingya repatriation: Dhaka may seek updates on Beijing's efforts
Govt cheating nation in name of development before democracy: GM Quader
BNP ready to defy even 'curfew' to hold Khulna rally: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Mallikarjun Kharge new Congress president
HSC from Nov 6, coaching centers to remain closed for 42-day
GK Shamim, his mother indicted in graft case
Govt cheating nation in name of development before democracy: GM Quader
Bangladesh reports 2 Covid deaths, 300 cases
BGB BOP commander killed in Bandarban elephant attack
BPL 2023: Syhet Strikers ropes in Mashrafe, Amir, Perera
BNP ready to defy even 'curfew' to hold Khulna rally: Fakhrul
Rohingya repatriation: Dhaka may seek updates on Beijing's efforts
BFF U-18 Football: Bashundhara play to 1-1 draw with Sheikh Jamal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft