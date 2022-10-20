BTRC submits final draft on OTT policy before HC

Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (BTRC) on Wednesday submitted the final policy before the High Court regarding the prevention, supervision and revenue collection of unethical-offensive video content on various web platforms based on Over the Top (OTT).

However, the Information Ministry sought time to submit its update policy to operate OTT web-based platforms in order to prevent obscenity from the online platforms and collect revenue.

After receiving the BTRC guidelines on the matter, the HC bench comprising Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Rajik Al Jalil fixed November 29 for hearing on the matter.

Earlier on June 13, the same bench of the HC directed the BTRC to submit a progress report on the final policy on prevention, supervision and revenue collection of unethical-offensive video content on various web platforms based on Over the Top (OTT).

Barrister Khandaker Reza-e-Rakib

submitted the final policy on OTT platform before the HC on behalf of BTRC while Advocate Tanvir Ahmed took part in the hearing on behalf of his petition.

Earlier on January 18 this year, the HC bench directed the government to take necessary initiative for formulating a guideline to operate OTT web-based platforms in order to prevent obscenity from the online platforms and collect revenue.

Earlier, the BTRC formed a committee to formulate policy to prevent obscenity, collect revenue and control the OTT platforms (Netflix, Bongobd, etc). Later, the High Court directed the authorities to formulate the draft policy.

According to the BTRC report, no revenue is collected from the OTT online platforms as there is no regulation. The international OTT platforms do not have a BTRC licence. However, BTRC has no legal jurisdiction over the international OTT platforms.

Similarly, the Information Ministry report says that although there are digital security laws and pornography laws, there is no a specific policy to prevent pornography from such kind of platforms. As a result, it is not always possible to take legal action. For this reason, if there is such a policy, it will be convenient to control such platforms. Considering these issues, the court has directed to submit a report with a draft policy.

On September 8 in 2020, the High Court issued a rule asking the authorities concerned why inaction in removing parts of the immoral, disgraceful and outlawed video of the web series spread through the internet (OTT platforms) including Netflix and Heechee would not be declared illegal.

The HC bench issued the rule following a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Md Tanvir Ahmed challenging the legality of the government inaction to control the OTT platforms.












